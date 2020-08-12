Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, 2020 Rankings Prediction Without Big Ten, Pac-12

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, 2020 Rankings Prediction Without Big Ten, Pac-12

What will the 2020 preseason AP college football rankings look like without Big Ten and Pac-12 teams. What will the poll be in late August?

All of a sudden, the entire college football season changed, with means the entire world of rankings flips.

The Amway preseason Coaches Poll already came out, but the preseason AP ranking voters have time to adapt and adjust to our new 2020 college football normal. That means no Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West or MAC teams get ranked.

This is just a prediction and not the real preseason AP top 25 poll.

The final 2019 AP rankings are in parentheses. Click each team for the CFN 2020 preview.

25. Baylor Bears (13)

24. Mississippi State Bulldogs (NR)

23. Appalachian State Mountaineers (19)

22. Virginia Cavaliers (NR)

21. Louisville Cardinals (NR)

20. Memphis Tigers (17)

19. Kentucky Wildcats (NR)

18. Iowa State Cyclones (NR)

17. Cincinnati Bearcats (21)

16. Miami Hurricanes (NR)

15. Tennessee Volunteers (NR)

14. UCF Knights (24)

13. Virginia Tech Hokies (NR)

11. North Carolina Tar Heels (NR)

10. Texas A&M Aggies (NR)

9. Texas Longhorns (25)

8. Auburn Tigers (14)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12)

6. Oklahoma Sooners (7)

5. Florida Gators (6)

4. LSU Tigers (1)

3. Georgia Bulldogs (4)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (8)

1. Clemson Tigers (2)

