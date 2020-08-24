Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2020

What will the 2020 preseason AP college football rankings look like? It’s our predicted best guess.

The AP college football poll is still a really big deal, even in the era of the College Football Playoff.

The AP poll still matters.

This year, it’s crazier than ever to figure it all out with no spring football or anything normal to go off of. Even so, as long as the season is still not canceled by the time it’s August, the AP preseason top 25 poll will come out.

Where did the AP have LSU before last season started? Sixth – as did the Coaches Poll.

Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas – both major preseason polls had the exact same top ten.

Where did the AP get it wrong? Michigan State at 18 was a miss, Syracuse at 22, Washington State at 23, Nebraska at 24 and Stanford at 25 were all off – but they weren’t crazy calls.

To generalize – in this year more than any other – the preseason voters will likely go off of 1) where things were at the end of last year, 2) who has the star veteran quarterbacks in place, and 3) who has the most returning starters.

This is just a prediction and not the real preseason AP top 25 poll, so don’t get mad or too happy – we’re making the best educational guess possible on a projection.

Also, one key note, the AP voters will rank all the teams, even if they aren’t playing.

The final 2019 AP rankings are in parentheses. Click each team for the CFN 2020 preview.