CFN Pac 12 Preview 2020: 5 Things That Matter. Top Players, Coaches, Games, Thoughts

The 2020 Pac 12 Preview with the top players, biggest games, most important transfers, and thoughts on each team.

Quick Note: Like everyone, we’re still waiting to see what’s going to happen in this unprecedented time of college football turmoil. We’re not completely delusional, but let’s have a little fun with what might happen if the season is safely played … somehow.

Anything interesting happening in the Pac-12 lately?

The league was among the first to push for the idea of a conference-only schedule, the players were at the forefront of a movement to change the dynamic of college sports as we know it, and real life dropped in like a hammer through the Pac-12 region.

And the college football season should be something to watch, too.

With the obvious caveat that all that matters is keeping everyone safe and healthy on all fronts, let’s say the Pac-12 does pull this off.

Let’s say the players have enough of their needs met to get on the field, and let’s hope the powers-that-be earnestly make certain that the safety concerns are addressed to have a season as it was set up by the schedule.

Football-wise, this is going to be awesome.

It would’ve been a whole lot of fun to have seen Ohio State come to Oregon and Michigan play at Washington – and it stinks that Notre Dame and USC aren’t playing – but where’s the sure-thing weak link game for anyone in the ten-game conference-only slate?

Arizona and Colorado might have their issues, but they each have enough to pull off a win over any one of the top teams on their respective schedules.

The same goes for UCLA, Oregon State and Washington State. They’re all going to have their struggles in some way, but it wouldn’t be the slightest bit shocking if they all beat USC, Oregon and Washington, respectively, in the rivalry showdowns.

Stanford is healthy again – it’s going to be good.

Cal has more of an offense to go along with that defense – it’s going to be good.

Arizona State has a killer defense, Utah should have a better one, Washington should have a stronger one than those two, and USC and Oregon are each coming into the season with legitimate College Football Playoff dreams.

In the end, the league might just be too good from 1-to-12 for anyone to go 10-1 with a Pac-12 Championship for that spot in the CFP.

But let’s not get greedy here.

If the Pac-12 is playing college football this season, that means a whole lot of things ended up going right. If the Pac-12 is playing college football this season, it’s going to be a wildly entertaining show.

