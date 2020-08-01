Pac-12 Football Week 1 Early Predictions, What The Lines Should Be

The Pac-12 is playing a 10-game conference-only season, scheduled to start on September 26th. Here’s a quick first look at each game with predictions and possible lines.

Done before the lines are released for the September 26th games – and blowing off that first week is very, very flexible – here are the first guesses, predictions, and line projections for Week 1 of the Pac-12 season.

Colorado vs Oregon

Saturday, September 26

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: A case could be made that this will be the 1 vs. 12 game in the overall Pac-12 power rankings – and it’s a perfect chance for Karl Dorrell to come up with a massive opening statement in his Colorado head coaching career.

The expectations will be through the roof for the loaded Ducks, but the Buffaloes should have just enough on the lines to keep this from being the 45-3 wipeout of last year. Oregon will win, but it’ll take a half to heat up.

First Thought Prediction: Oregon 38, Colorado 16

First Thought Line Guess: Oregon -23.5

Cal vs Oregon State

Saturday, September 26

Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Just how good is Cal? The Bears have a sneaky-good team with what looks to be another amazing defense to go along with an offense that should start to do something positive on a regular basis if QB Chase Garbers can stay in one piece.

Just how good is Oregon State? The Beavers might not have the lines, but they have the linebacking corps and the skill guys to be one of the Pac-12’s teams to watch out for. They beat the Bears 21-17 last year in Berkeley, but Garbers was out.

First Thought Prediction: Cal 26, Oregon State 20

First Thought Line Guess: Cal -2.5

Utah vs Washington State

Saturday, September 26

Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: There might be bigger Pac-12 games on a national scale in Week 1, but this might just be the most interesting. Utah has a whole slew of changes to make in the offensive backfield – but it’s going to be just fine. Washington State has a whole slew of changes with the new coaching staff – but it’s going to be fine.

On the road, the Utes are going to pound and pound some more on an okay Wazzu defensive front. The offensive line will take over right away and make things easier for everyone else. The Utah secondary will hold up just enough against the Cougar passing game.

First Thought Prediction: Utah 34, Washington State 17

First Thought Line Guess: Utah -9.5

