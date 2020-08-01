Pac 12 Football Predictions For Every Game, Predicted Records

With the Pac-12 10 game schedule, here are the preseason predictions for every game and who will play for the championship

Pac-12 Preseason Predicted Finish

North

1. Oregon

2. Washington

T3. Cal

T3. Stanford

T5. Oregon State

T5. Washington State

South

1. USC

2. Utah

3. Arizona State

4. Colorado

5. UCLA

6. Arizona

Pac-12 Championship Prediction

Oregon over USC

Pac-12 Predictions: North

2020 Cal Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 8-5, 2018: 7-6

2020 Cal Preview

Sept. 26 at Oregon State W

Oct. 3 at USC L

Oct. 10 Washington L

Oct. 17 at Washington State L

Oct. 24 Stanford W

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Oregon W

Nov. 14 at Arizona W

Nov. 21 Utah W

Nov. 28 at Arizona State L

Dec. 4 UCLA W

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

2020 Oregon Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 8-1

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 12-2, 2018: 9-4

2020 Oregon Preview

Sept. 26 Colorado W

Oct. 3 at Washington State W

Oct. 10 at Arizona State W

Oct. 17 at USC W

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Washington W

Nov. 6 at Cal L

Nov. 14 USC W

Nov. 20 at Arizona W

Nov. 28 Stanford W

Dec. 5 at Utah W

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

2020 Oregon State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6

2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2019: 5-7, 2018: 2-10

2020 Oregon State Preview

Sept. 26 Cal L

Oct. 3 UCLA W

Oct. 10 at Utah L

Oct. 17 Oregon L

Oct. 24 at Washington L

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Arizona W

Nov. 14 at Stanford L

Nov. 21 Washington State W

Nov. 28 at Colorado W

Dec. 5 at Arizona State L

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

2020 Stanford Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 4-8, 2018: 9-4

2020 Stanford Preview

Sept. 26 at Washington L

Oct. 3 at Arizona State L

Oct. 10 USC W

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Cal L

Oct. 30 Washington State W

Nov. 7 at UCLA W

Nov. 14 Oregon State W

Nov. 21 Colorado W

Nov. 28 at Oregon L

Dec. 5 Arizona W

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

2020 Washington Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-4

2020 Washington Preview

Sept. 26 Stanford W

Oct. 3 Arizona W

Oct. 10 at Cal W

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Oregon State W

Oct. 31 at Oregon L

Nov. 6 Colorado W

Nov. 14 at Utah L

Nov. 21 UCLA W

Nov. 27 at Washington State W

Dec. 5 at USC L

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

2020 Washington State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 6-7, 2018: 11-2

2020 Washington State Preview

Sept. 26 Utah W

Oct. 3 Oregon L

Oct. 10 at UCLA W

Oct. 17 Cal W

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Stanford L

Nov. 7 at USC L

Nov. 14 Arizona State W

Nov. 21 at Oregon State L

Nov. 27 Washington L

Dec. 5 at Colorado L

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

