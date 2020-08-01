Pac 12 Football Predictions For Every Game, Predicted Records

With the Pac-12 10 game schedule, here are the preseason predictions for every game and who will play for the championship
Pac-12 Preseason Predicted Finish
North
1. Oregon
2. Washington
T3. Cal
T3. Stanford
T5. Oregon State
T5. Washington State
South
1. USC
2. Utah
3. Arizona State
4. Colorado
5. UCLA
6. Arizona
Pac-12 Championship Prediction
Oregon over USC
Pac-12 Predictions: North
2020 Cal Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 8-5, 2018: 7-6
2020 Cal Preview
Sept. 26 at Oregon State W
Oct. 3 at USC L
Oct. 10 Washington L
Oct. 17 at Washington State L
Oct. 24 Stanford W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Oregon W
Nov. 14 at Arizona W
Nov. 21 Utah W
Nov. 28 at Arizona State L
Dec. 4 UCLA W
Dec. 12 OPEN DATE
2020 Oregon Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason Pac-12 Prediction: 8-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 12-2, 2018: 9-4
2020 Oregon Preview
Sept. 26 Colorado W
Oct. 3 at Washington State W
Oct. 10 at Arizona State W
Oct. 17 at USC W
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Washington W
Nov. 6 at Cal L
Nov. 14 USC W
Nov. 20 at Arizona W
Nov. 28 Stanford W
Dec. 5 at Utah W
Dec. 12 OPEN DATE
2020 Oregon State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 5-7, 2018: 2-10
2020 Oregon State Preview
Sept. 26 Cal L
Oct. 3 UCLA W
Oct. 10 at Utah L
Oct. 17 Oregon L
Oct. 24 at Washington L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Arizona W
Nov. 14 at Stanford L
Nov. 21 Washington State W
Nov. 28 at Colorado W
Dec. 5 at Arizona State L
Dec. 12 OPEN DATE
2020 Stanford Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 4-8, 2018: 9-4
2020 Stanford Preview
Sept. 26 at Washington L
Oct. 3 at Arizona State L
Oct. 10 USC W
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 at Cal L
Oct. 30 Washington State W
Nov. 7 at UCLA W
Nov. 14 Oregon State W
Nov. 21 Colorado W
Nov. 28 at Oregon L
Dec. 5 Arizona W
Dec. 12 OPEN DATE
2020 Washington Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-4
2020 Washington Preview
Sept. 26 Stanford W
Oct. 3 Arizona W
Oct. 10 at Cal W
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Oregon State W
Oct. 31 at Oregon L
Nov. 6 Colorado W
Nov. 14 at Utah L
Nov. 21 UCLA W
Nov. 27 at Washington State W
Dec. 5 at USC L
Dec. 12 OPEN DATE
2020 Washington State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 6-7, 2018: 11-2
2020 Washington State Preview
Sept. 26 Utah W
Oct. 3 Oregon L
Oct. 10 at UCLA W
Oct. 17 Cal W
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Stanford L
Nov. 7 at USC L
Nov. 14 Arizona State W
Nov. 21 at Oregon State L
Nov. 27 Washington L
Dec. 5 at Colorado L
Dec. 12 OPEN DATE