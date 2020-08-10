Mountain West Postpones Football Season

The Mountain West is next among the conferences expected to postpone or cancel their fall seasons. Now what for the conference, and for college football?

The Mountain West is the next conference about to cancel its 2020 college football season.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Mountain West is announcing it’ll cancel its 2020 fall season with an eye towards playing spring football.

More news: Mountain West cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. League will consider playing in spring. MW & MAC are 1st two FBS leagues opting not to play, bringing total to 26 FBS programs https://t.co/LPi7iX4tzA — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020

This comes on the heels of releasing its schedule model just a few days ago. The conference had announced on August 5th that it was going to start its Eason on September 26th with eight conference games and two non-conference dates, but it didn’t lock in specific matchups and dates like the Big Ten did. Less than a week later, it’s choosing to not play this season.

The conference was gutted by the lack of non-conference games like the MAC was, but the lost of a slew of big-name dates didn’t help.

Air Force was supposed to play at Purdue, Boise State was hosting Florida State, Colorado State was going to Oregon State and Vanderbilt, New Mexico had dates at Mississippi State and USC, Utah State was going to host Washington State and go to Washington, Wyoming was going to play Utah, Fresno State was going to Colorado and Texas A&M.

Hawaii was going to host UCLA and go to Oregon, Nevada was going to Arkansas, San Diego State was playing UCLA, San Jose State was going to Penn State, and UNLV had dates with Cal and Arizona State and a trip to Iowa State.

It’s this simple for the Group of Five conferences. Lose your paycheck games, and things become difficult.

However, according to McMurphy, there’s still a shot at playing spring football. At the very least, now it joins the MAC, UConn, and Old Dominion among those not playing this fall.

Also affected … BYU. The independent Cougars were expected to play Utah State, at Boise State, and San Diego State. They also were supposed to play at Utah, at Arizona State, and at Stanford from the Pac-12, and against Michigan State and Minnesota from the Big Ten. At the moment, they have two games still left on their schedule: Navy and Houston, with North Alabama hardly a sure thing.