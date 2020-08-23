Kansas State Football Schedule 2020 Kansas State Football Schedule 2020 Kansas State Kansas State Football Schedule 2020 By CollegeFootballNews.com 2 hours ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 2 hours ago Kansas State football schedule 2020 with the revised season Kansas State Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 12 Arkansas State Sept. 19 OPEN DATE Sept. 26 at Oklahoma Oct. 3 Texas Tech Oct. 10 at TCU Oct. 17 OPEN DATE Oct. 24 Kansas Oct. 31 at West Virginia Nov. 7 Oklahoma State Nov. 14 OPEN DATE Nov. 21 at Iowa State Nov. 28 at Baylor Dec. 5 Texas Kansas State football game schedule, Kansas State football game schedule 2020, Kansas State football schedule, Kansas State football schedule 2020, Kansas State football schedule 2020 analysis, Kansas State football schedule game times, Kansas State football schedule prediction, Kansas State football schedule record, Kansas State football schedule results, Kansas State football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, Kansas State, News, Schedules, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email