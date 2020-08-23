Iowa State Football Schedule 2020

Iowa State Football Schedule 2020

Iowa State

Iowa State Football Schedule 2020

By 2 hours ago

By |

Iowa State football schedule football schedule 2020 with the revised season.

Iowa State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 12 Louisiana

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at TCU

Oct. 3 Oklahoma

Oct. 10 Texas Tech

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 31 at Kansas

Nov. 7 Baylor

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 Kansas State

Nov. 28 at Texas

Dec. 5 West Virginia

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, Iowa State, News, Schedules, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home