Conference USA Preseason Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this season in the Conference USA? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

Conference USA Preseason Predicted Finish

East

1. Florida Atlantic

T2. FIU

T2. Marshall

T2. WKU

5. Middle Tennessee

6. Charlotte

West

1. UAB

T2. Louisiana Tech

T2. North Texas

T2. Southern Miss

5. Rice

6. UTSA

7. UTEP

Conference USA Championship Prediction

UAB over Florida Atlantic

Conference USA East Schedules

Charlotte Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-7

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 2-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2019: 7-6, 2018: 5-7

2020 Charlotte Preview

Sept. 5 OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 at Appalachian State L

Sept. 19 at North Carolina L

Sept. 26 Georgia State W

Oct. 3 at Florida Atlantic L

Oct. 10 at North Texas L

Oct. 17 FIU W

Oct. 24 UTEP W

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Middle Tennessee L

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 at Marshall L

Nov. 28 WKU L

Florida Atlantic Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-3

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 6-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 11-3, 2018: 5-7

2020 Florida Atlantic Preview

Sept. 5 OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 at Georgia Southern L

Sept. 26 USF L

Oct. 3 Charlotte W

Oct. 10 at Southern Miss L

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Marshall W

Oct. 31 UTSA W

Nov. 7 WKU W

Nov. 14 at FIU W

Nov. 21 OPEN DATE

Nov. 28 at Middle Tennessee W

FIU Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-4

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 4-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 6-7, 2018: 9-4

2020 FIU Preview

Sept. 5 OPENDATE

Sept. 12 OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at Liberty L

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Middle Tennessee W

Oct. 17 at Charlotte L

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Marshall W

Nov. 7 at UTEP W

Nov. 14 Florida Atlantic L

Nov. 21 at WKU L

Nov. 28 Louisiana Tech W

Marshall Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-4

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 4-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, 2018: 9-4

2020 Marshall Preview

Sept. 5 Eastern Kentucky W

Sept. 12 OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 Appalachian State L

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 Rice W

Oct. 10 at WKU L

Oct. 17 at Louisiana Tech L

Oct. 24 Florida Atlantic W

Oct. 31 at FIU L

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Middle Tennessee W

Nov. 21 Charlotte W

Nov. 28 OPEN DATE

Middle Tennessee Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 3-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 4-8, 2018: 8-6

2020 Middle Tennessee Preview

Sept. 5 at Army L

Sept. 12 OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 Troy W

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 WKU W

Oct. 10 at FIU L

Oct. 17 North Texas W

Oct. 24 at Rice L

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Charlotte W

Nov. 14 at Marshall L

Nov. 21 at Troy W

Nov. 28 Florida Atlantic L

WKU Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-5

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 4-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 39

2019: 9-4, 2018: 3-9

2020 WKU Preview

Sept. 5 OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 at Louisville L

Sept. 19 Liberty W

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee L

Oct. 10 Marshall W

Oct. 17 at UAB L

Oct. 24 Chattanooga W

Oct. 31 at BYU L

Nov. 7 at Florida Atlantic L

Nov. 14 Southern Miss W

Nov. 21 FIU W

Nov. 28 at Charlotte W

