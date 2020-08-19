College Football Schedule: Week 11

The Week 11 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
ACC
Saturday, November 14
Miami at Virginia Tech
Florida State at NC State
Notre Dame at Boston College
Wake Forest at North Carolina
Duke at Virginia
Pitt at Georgia Tech
American Athletic Conference
Thursday, November 12
East Carolina at Cincinnati
Saturday, November 14
Temple at UCF
Memphis at Navy
Army at Tulane
SMU at Tulsa
USF at Houston
Big 12
Saturday, November 14
TCU at West Virginia
Baylor at Texas Tech
Conference USA
Saturday, November 14
Florida Atlantic at FIU
Middle Tennessee at Marshall
Southern Miss at WKU
North Texas at UAB
Rice at Louisiana Tech
UTEP at UTSA
Independents
Saturday, November 14
Western Carolina at Liberty
SEC
Saturday, November 14
Alabama at LSU
Auburn at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Georgia at Missouri
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Florida
Sun Belt
Saturday, November 14
Georgia State at Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina at Troy
South Alabama at Louisiana
ULM at Arkansas State
Texas State at Georgia Southern
