College Football Schedule: Week 11

The Week 11 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

ACC

Saturday, November 14

Miami at Virginia Tech

Florida State at NC State

Notre Dame at Boston College

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Duke at Virginia

Pitt at Georgia Tech

American Athletic Conference

Thursday, November 12

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Saturday, November 14

Temple at UCF

Memphis at Navy

Army at Tulane

SMU at Tulsa

USF at Houston

Big 12

Saturday, November 14

TCU at West Virginia

Baylor at Texas Tech

Conference USA

Saturday, November 14

Florida Atlantic at FIU

Middle Tennessee at Marshall

Southern Miss at WKU

North Texas at UAB

Rice at Louisiana Tech

UTEP at UTSA

Independents

Saturday, November 14

Western Carolina at Liberty

SEC

Saturday, November 14

Alabama at LSU

Auburn at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Georgia at Missouri

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Florida

Sun Belt

Saturday, November 14

Georgia State at Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina at Troy

South Alabama at Louisiana

ULM at Arkansas State

Texas State at Georgia Southern

