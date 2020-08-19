College Football Schedule: Week 11

Week 11

The Week 11 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, November 14

Miami at Virginia Tech
Florida State at NC State
Notre Dame at Boston College
Wake Forest at North Carolina
Duke at Virginia
Pitt at Georgia Tech
American Athletic Conference

Thursday, November 12

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Saturday, November 14

Temple at UCF
Memphis at Navy
Army at Tulane
SMU at Tulsa
USF at Houston
Big 12

Saturday, November 14

TCU at West Virginia
Baylor at Texas Tech
Conference USA

Saturday, November 14

Florida Atlantic at FIU
Middle Tennessee at Marshall
Southern Miss at WKU
North Texas at UAB
Rice at Louisiana Tech
UTEP at UTSA
Independents

Saturday, November 14

Army at Tulane
Western Carolina at Liberty
SEC

Saturday, November 14

Alabama at LSU
Auburn at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Georgia at Missouri
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Florida
Sun Belt

Saturday, November 14

Georgia State at Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina at Troy
South Alabama at Louisiana
ULM at Arkansas State
Texas State at Georgia Southern
