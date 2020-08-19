College Football Schedul: Week 9

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

By 2 hours ago

By |

The Week 9 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, October 31

Virginia Tech at Louisville
North Carolina at Virginia
Wake Forest at Syracuse
Boston College at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Charlotte at Duke
American Athletic Conference

Friday, October 30

East Carolina at Tulsa

Saturday, October 31

Memphis at Cincinnati
UCF at Houston
Navy at SMU
Temple at Tulane
Big 12

Saturday, October 31

Texas at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
TCU at Baylor
Kansas State at West Virginia
Iowa State at Kansas
Conference USA

Saturday, October 31

UAB at Louisiana Tech
Marshall at FIU
Charlotte at Duke
Rice at Southern Miss
North Texas at UTEP
UTSA at Florida Atlantic
Independents

Saturday, October 31

No Games Currently Scheduled

SEC

Saturday, October 31

LSU at Auburn
Mississippi State at Alabama
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Texas A&M
Sun Belt

Thursday, October 29

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Saturday, October 31

Troy at Arkansas State
Appalachian State at ULM
South Alabama at Georgia Southern
Louisiana at Texas State
