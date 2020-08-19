College Football Schedul: Week 9

The Week 9 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0
ACC
Saturday, October 31
Virginia Tech at Louisville
North Carolina at Virginia
Wake Forest at Syracuse
Boston College at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Charlotte at Duke
American Athletic Conference
Friday, October 30
East Carolina at Tulsa
Saturday, October 31
Memphis at Cincinnati
UCF at Houston
Navy at SMU
Temple at Tulane
Big 12
Saturday, October 31
Texas at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
TCU at Baylor
Kansas State at West Virginia
Iowa State at Kansas
Conference USA
Saturday, October 31
UAB at Louisiana Tech
Marshall at FIU
Rice at Southern Miss
North Texas at UTEP
UTSA at Florida Atlantic
Independents
Saturday, October 31
No Games Currently Scheduled
SEC
Saturday, October 31
LSU at Auburn
Mississippi State at Alabama
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Texas A&M
Sun Belt
Thursday, October 29
Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
Saturday, October 31
Troy at Arkansas State
Appalachian State at ULM
South Alabama at Georgia Southern
Louisiana at Texas State
