College Football Schedul: Week 9

The Week 9 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, October 31

Virginia Tech at Louisville

North Carolina at Virginia

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Boston College at Clemson

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Charlotte at Duke

American Athletic Conference

Friday, October 30

East Carolina at Tulsa

Saturday, October 31

Memphis at Cincinnati

UCF at Houston

Navy at SMU

Temple at Tulane

Big 12

Saturday, October 31

Texas at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

TCU at Baylor

Kansas State at West Virginia

Iowa State at Kansas

Conference USA

Saturday, October 31

UAB at Louisiana Tech

Marshall at FIU

Rice at Southern Miss

North Texas at UTEP

UTSA at Florida Atlantic

Independents

Saturday, October 31

No Games Currently Scheduled

SEC

Saturday, October 31

LSU at Auburn

Mississippi State at Alabama

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Sun Belt

Thursday, October 29

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Saturday, October 31

Troy at Arkansas State

Appalachian State at ULM

South Alabama at Georgia Southern

Louisiana at Texas State

