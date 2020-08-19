College Football Schedule: Week 8

The Week 8 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

ACC

Saturday, October 24

Notre Dame at Pitt

Virginia at Miami

Florida State at Louisville

NC State at North Carolina

Syracuse at Clemson

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech at Boston College

American Athletic Conference

Friday, October 23

Tulsa at USF

Saturday, October 24

Temple at Memphis

Cincinnati at SMU

Tulane at UCF

Houston at Navy

Big 12

Saturday, October 24

Oklahoma at TCU

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Kansas at Kansas State

Conference USA

Saturday, October 24

Florida Atlantic at Marshall

Middle Tennessee at Rice

Southern Miss at Liberty

Louisiana Tech at UTSA

UTEP at Charlotte

Independents

Saturday, October 24

SEC

Saturday, October 24

Alabama at Tennessee

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Missouri at Florida

Auburn at Ole Miss

Sun Belt

Thursday, October 22

ULM at South Alabama

Saturday, October 24

Arkansas State at Appalachian State

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at Troy

