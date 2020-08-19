College Football Schedule: Week 8

Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Schedule: Week 8

Week 8

College Football Schedule: Week 8

By 5 hours ago

By |

The Week 8 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, October 24

Notre Dame at Pitt
Virginia at Miami
Florida State at Louisville
NC State at North Carolina
Syracuse at Clemson
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
Georgia Tech at Boston College
Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Friday, October 23

Tulsa at USF

Saturday, October 24

Temple at Memphis
Cincinnati at SMU
Tulane at UCF
Houston at Navy
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, October 24

Oklahoma at TCU
Baylor at Texas
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Kansas at Kansas State
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Saturday, October 24

Florida Atlantic at Marshall
Middle Tennessee at Rice
Southern Miss at Liberty
Louisiana Tech at UTSA
UTEP at Charlotte
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Saturday, October 24

Southern Miss at Liberty
Bet on these games with BetMGM

SEC

Saturday, October 24

Alabama at Tennessee
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
Missouri at Florida
Auburn at Ole Miss
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Thursday, October 22

ULM at South Alabama

Saturday, October 24

Arkansas State at Appalachian State
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
Georgia State at Troy
Bet on these games with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, American Athletic, American Athletic, Big 12, Big 12, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Conference USA, Conference USA, Independents, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, Mountain West, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, SEC, SEC, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings, Week 8

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home