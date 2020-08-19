College Football Schedule: Week 7

The Week 7 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

ACC

Saturday, October 17

Louisville at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Florida State

Pitt at Miami

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Duke at NC State

Virginia at Wake Forest

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Liberty at Syracuse

American Athletic Conference

Friday, October 16

UCF at Memphis

Houston at BYU

Saturday, October 17

SMU at Tulane

Cincinnati at Tulsa

USF at Temple

Navy at East Carolina

Big 12

Saturday, October 17

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Kansas at West Virginia

Conference USA

Saturday, October 17

WKU at UAB

Marshall at Louisiana Tech

North Texas at Middle Tennessee

FIU at Charlotte

Southern Miss at UTEP

Independents

Friday, October 16

Saturday, October 17

SEC

Saturday, October 17

Georgia at Alabama

LSU at Florida

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Tennessee

Auburn at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Sun Belt

Wednesday, October 14

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern

Thursday, October 15

Georgia State at Arkansas State

Saturday, October 17

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana

ULM at Troy

Texas State at South Alabama

