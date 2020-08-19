College Football Schedule: Week 7

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Schedule: Week 7

Week 7

College Football Schedule: Week 7

By 2 hours ago

By |

The Week 7 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, October 17

Louisville at Notre Dame
North Carolina at Florida State
Pitt at Miami
Boston College at Virginia Tech
Duke at NC State
Virginia at Wake Forest
Clemson at Georgia Tech
Liberty at Syracuse
Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Friday, October 16

UCF at Memphis
Houston at BYU

Saturday, October 17

SMU at Tulane
Cincinnati at Tulsa
USF at Temple
Navy at East Carolina
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, October 17

Oklahoma State at Baylor
Kansas at West Virginia
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Saturday, October 17

WKU at UAB
Marshall at Louisiana Tech
North Texas at Middle Tennessee
FIU at Charlotte
Southern Miss at UTEP
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Friday, October 16

Houston at BYU

Saturday, October 17

Liberty at Syracuse
Bet on these games with BetMGM

SEC

Saturday, October 17

Georgia at Alabama
LSU at Florida
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Kentucky at Tennessee
Auburn at South Carolina
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Wednesday, October 14

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern

Thursday, October 15

Georgia State at Arkansas State

Saturday, October 17

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana
ULM at Troy
Texas State at South Alabama

Bet on these games with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, American Athletic, American Athletic, Big 12, Big 12, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Conference USA, Conference USA, Independents, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, Mountain West, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, SEC, SEC, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings, Week 7

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home