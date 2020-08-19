College Football Schedule: Week 6

The Week 6 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC
Friday, October 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech
Old Dominion at Wake Forest
Saturday, October 10
Miami at Clemson
Florida State at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
NC State at Virginia
Pitt at Boston College
Duke at Syracuse
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
American Athletic Conference
Thursday, October 8
Tulane at Houston
Saturday, October 10
East Carolina at USF
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
Big 12
Saturday, October 10
Texas vs. Oklahoma
Kansas State at TCU
Texas Tech at Iowa State
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
Conference USA
Saturday, October 10
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
Marshall at WKU
Middle Tennessee at FIU
Charlotte at North Texas
UAB at Rice
UTEP at Louisiana Tech
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
Independents
Saturday, October 10
ULM at Liberty
Mercer at Army
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
SEC
Saturday, October 10
Florida at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Georgia
Alabama at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LSU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Auburn
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
Sun Belt
Wednesday, October 7
Louisiana at Appalachian State
Thursday, October 8
Texas State at Troy
Saturday, October 10
ULM at Liberty
– Bet on these games with BetMGM