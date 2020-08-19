College Football Schedule: Week 6

The Week 6 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Friday, October 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Saturday, October 10

Miami at Clemson

Florida State at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

NC State at Virginia

Pitt at Boston College

Duke at Syracuse

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Thursday, October 8

Tulane at Houston

Saturday, October 10

East Carolina at USF

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, October 10

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Kansas State at TCU

Texas Tech at Iowa State

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Saturday, October 10

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss

Marshall at WKU

Middle Tennessee at FIU

Charlotte at North Texas

UAB at Rice

UTEP at Louisiana Tech

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Saturday, October 10

ULM at Liberty

Mercer at Army

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

SEC

Saturday, October 10

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Alabama at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Auburn

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Wednesday, October 7

Louisiana at Appalachian State

Thursday, October 8

Texas State at Troy

Saturday, October 10

ULM at Liberty

– Bet on these games with BetMGM