College Football Schedule: Week 6

Week 6

The Week 6 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

ACC

Friday, October 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech
Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Saturday, October 10

Miami at Clemson
Florida State at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
NC State at Virginia
Pitt at Boston College
Duke at Syracuse
American Athletic Conference

Thursday, October 8

Tulane at Houston

Saturday, October 10

East Carolina at USF
Big 12

Saturday, October 10

Texas vs. Oklahoma
Kansas State at TCU
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Conference USA

Saturday, October 10

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
Marshall at WKU
Middle Tennessee at FIU
Charlotte at North Texas
UAB at Rice
UTEP at Louisiana Tech
Independents

Saturday, October 10

ULM at Liberty
Mercer at Army
SEC

Saturday, October 10

Florida at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Georgia
Alabama at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LSU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Auburn
Sun Belt

Wednesday, October 7

Louisiana at Appalachian State

Thursday, October 8

Texas State at Troy

Saturday, October 10

ULM at Liberty
