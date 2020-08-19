College Football Schedule: Week 5

The Week 5 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

ACC

Saturday, October 3

Virginia at Clemson

NC State at Pitt

Virginia Tech at Duke

North Carolina at Boston College

American Athletic Conference

Thursday, October 1

Memphis at SMU

Saturday, October 3

Navy at Air Force

Tulsa at UCF

USF at Cincinnati

Big 12

Saturday, October 3

Oklahoma at Iowa State

TCU at Texas

Baylor at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Conference USA

Saturday, October 3

WKU at Middle Tennessee

Southern Miss at North Texas

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

Rice at Marshall

UTSA at UAB

Independents

Saturday, October 3

Abilene Christian at Army

SEC

Saturday, October 3

Texas A&M at Alabama

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Missouri at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Sun Belt

Saturday, October 3

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

East Carolina at Georgia State

Georgia Southern at ULM

Troy at South Alabama

