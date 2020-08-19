College Football Schedule: Week 5

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Schedule: Week 5

Week 5

College Football Schedule: Week 5

By 2 hours ago

By |

The Week 5 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, October 3

Virginia at Clemson
NC State at Pitt
Virginia Tech at Duke
North Carolina at Boston College
Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Thursday, October 1

Memphis at SMU

Saturday, October 3

Navy at Air Force
Tulsa at UCF
USF at Cincinnati
East Carolina at Georgia State
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, October 3

Oklahoma at Iowa State
TCU at Texas
Baylor at West Virginia
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Saturday, October 3

WKU at Middle Tennessee
Southern Miss at North Texas
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
Rice at Marshall
UTSA at UAB
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Saturday, October 3

Abilene Christian at Army
Bet on these games with BetMGM

SEC

Saturday, October 3

Texas A&M at Alabama
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Missouri at Tennessee
Ole Miss at Kentucky
LSU at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Saturday, October 3

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
East Carolina at Georgia State
Georgia Southern at ULM
Troy at South Alabama
Bet on these games with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, American Athletic, American Athletic, Big 12, Big 12, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Conference USA, Conference USA, Independents, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, Mountain West, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, SEC, SEC, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings, Week 5

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home