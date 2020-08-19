College Football Schedule: Week 5

The Week 5 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC
Saturday, October 3
Virginia at Clemson
NC State at Pitt
Virginia Tech at Duke
North Carolina at Boston College
American Athletic Conference
Thursday, October 1
Memphis at SMU
Saturday, October 3
Navy at Air Force
Tulsa at UCF
USF at Cincinnati
East Carolina at Georgia State
Big 12
Saturday, October 3
Oklahoma at Iowa State
TCU at Texas
Baylor at West Virginia
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Conference USA
Saturday, October 3
WKU at Middle Tennessee
Southern Miss at North Texas
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
Rice at Marshall
UTSA at UAB
Independents
Saturday, October 3
Abilene Christian at Army
SEC
Saturday, October 3
Texas A&M at Alabama
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Missouri at Tennessee
Ole Miss at Kentucky
LSU at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Sun Belt
Saturday, October 3
Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at ULM
Troy at South Alabama
