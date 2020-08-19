College Football Schedule: Week 4

The Week 4 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC
Saturday, September 26
Florida State at Miami
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Louisville at Pitt
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
American Athletic Conference
Thursday, September 24
UCF at East Carolina
Saturday, September 26
USF at Florida Atlantic
Temple at Navy
Tulane at Southern Miss
North Texas at Houston
Tulsa at Arkansas State
Memphis at UTSA
Stephen F. Austin at SMU
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
Big 12
Saturday, September 26
Kansas State at Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech
Iowa State at TCU
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Kansas at Baylor
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
Conference USA
Saturday, September 26
USF at Florida Atlantic
Tulane at Southern Miss
North Texas at Houston
FIU at Liberty
Georgia State at Charlotte
Memphis at UTSA
UAB at South Alabama
Lamar at Rice
Houston Baptist at Louisiana Tech
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
Independents
Saturday, September 26
Troy at BYU
FIU at Liberty
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
SEC
Saturday, September 26
Mississippi State at LSU
Kentucky at Auburn
Tennessee at South Carolina
Alabama at Missouri
Florida at Ole Miss
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Georgia at Arkansas
– Bet on these games with BetMGM
Sun Belt
Saturday, September 26
Georgia Southern at Louisiana
Georgia State at Charlotte
Tulsa at Arkansas State
Troy at BYU
UAB at South Alabama
Campbell at Appalachian State