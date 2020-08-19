College Football Schedule: Week 4

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Schedule: Week 4

Week 4

College Football Schedule: Week 4

By 2 hours ago

By |

The Week 4 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, September 26

Florida State at Miami
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Louisville at Pitt
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Thursday, September 24

UCF at East Carolina

Saturday, September 26

USF at Florida Atlantic
Temple at Navy
Tulane at Southern Miss
North Texas at Houston
Tulsa at Arkansas State
Memphis at UTSA
Stephen F. Austin at SMU
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, September 26

Kansas State at Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech
Iowa State at TCU
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Kansas at Baylor
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Saturday, September 26

USF at Florida Atlantic
Tulane at Southern Miss
North Texas at Houston
FIU at Liberty
Georgia State at Charlotte
Memphis at UTSA
UAB at South Alabama
Lamar at Rice
Houston Baptist at Louisiana Tech
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Saturday, September 26

Troy at BYU
FIU at Liberty
Bet on these games with BetMGM

SEC

Saturday, September 26

Mississippi State at LSU
Kentucky at Auburn
Tennessee at South Carolina
Alabama at Missouri
Florida at Ole Miss
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Georgia at Arkansas
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Saturday, September 26

Georgia Southern at Louisiana
Georgia State at Charlotte
Tulsa at Arkansas State
Troy at BYU
UAB at South Alabama
Campbell at Appalachian State

Bet on these games with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, American Athletic, American Athletic, Big 12, Big 12, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Conference USA, Conference USA, Independents, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, Mountain West, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, SEC, SEC, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings, Week 4

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home