College Football Schedule: Week 3

Week 3

The Week 3 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

ACC

Saturday, September 19

Virginia at Virginia Tech
Miami at Louisville
Syracuse at Pitt
Boston College at Duke
UCF at Georgia Tech
Wake Forest at NC State
Charlotte at North Carolina
TBA at Florida State
TBA at Clemson
TBA at Notre Dame
American Athletic Conference

Saturday, September 19

Houston at Memphis
UCF at Georgia Tech
Navy at Tulane
SMU at North Texas
Austin Peay at Cincinnati
Big 12

All Big 12 teams off

Conference USA

Saturday, September 19

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss
SMU at North Texas
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
Appalachian State at Marshall
Charlotte at North Carolina
Troy at Middle Tennessee
Liberty at WKU
Independents

Saturday, September 19

BYU at Army
Liberty at WKU
SEC

No SEC Games

Sun Belt

Saturday, September 19

Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
Troy at Middle Tennessee
Louisiana at Georgia State
Appalachian State at Marshall
Texas State at ULM
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina

