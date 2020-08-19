College Football Schedule: Week 2

The Week 2 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
ACC
Thursday, September 10
UAB at Miami
Friday, September 11
VMI at Virginia
Saturday, September 12
Clemson at Wake Forest
Syracuse at North Carolina
NC State at Virginia Tech
Duke at Notre Dame
WKU at Louisville
Miami University at Pitt
Ohio at Boston College
American Athletic Conference
Saturday, September 12
SMU at TCU
Marshall at East Carolina
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Tulane at South Alabama
Big 12
Saturday, September 12
Louisiana at Iowa State
Arkansas State at Kansas State
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Louisiana Tech at Baylor
Coastal Carolina at Kansas
UTEP at Texas
Tennessee Tech at TCU
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
Missouri State at Oklahoma
Conference USA
Thursday, September 10
Saturday, September 12
FIU at UCF
Charlotte at Appalachian State
UTSA at Texas State
Indiana State at Middle Tennessee
Independents
Saturday, September 12
ULM at Army
SEC
No SEC Games
Sun Belt
Saturday, September 12
Campbell at Georgia Southern
