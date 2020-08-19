College Football Schedule: Week 2

The Week 2 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami

Friday, September 11

VMI at Virginia

Saturday, September 12

Clemson at Wake Forest
Syracuse at North Carolina
NC State at Virginia Tech
Duke at Notre Dame
WKU at Louisville
Miami University at Pitt
Ohio at Boston College
American Athletic Conference

Saturday, September 12

SMU at TCU
Marshall at East Carolina
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Tulane at South Alabama
Big 12

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State
Arkansas State at Kansas State
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Louisiana Tech at Baylor
Coastal Carolina at Kansas
UTEP at Texas
Tennessee Tech at TCU
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
Missouri State at Oklahoma
Conference USA

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami

Saturday, September 12

FIU at UCF
Louisiana Tech at Baylor
WKU at Louisville
Marshall at East Carolina
Charlotte at Appalachian State
UTSA at Texas State
UTEP at Texas
Indiana State at Middle Tennessee
Independents

Saturday, September 12

ULM at Army
SEC

No SEC Games 

Sun Belt

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State
Arkansas State at Kansas State
Charlotte at Appalachian State
Tulane at South Alabama
Coastal Carolina at Army
ULM at Army
UTSA at Kansas State
Campbell at Georgia Southern
