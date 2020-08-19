College Football Schedule: Week 2

The Week 2 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

ACC

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami

Friday, September 11

VMI at Virginia

Saturday, September 12

Clemson at Wake Forest

Syracuse at North Carolina

NC State at Virginia Tech

Duke at Notre Dame

WKU at Louisville

Miami University at Pitt

Ohio at Boston College

American Athletic Conference

Saturday, September 12

SMU at TCU

Marshall at East Carolina

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Tulane at South Alabama

Big 12

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State

Arkansas State at Kansas State

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Louisiana Tech at Baylor

Coastal Carolina at Kansas

UTEP at Texas

Tennessee Tech at TCU

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia

Missouri State at Oklahoma

Conference USA

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami

Saturday, September 12

FIU at UCF

Louisiana Tech at Baylor

WKU at Louisville

Marshall at East Carolina

Charlotte at Appalachian State

UTSA at Texas State

UTEP at Texas

Indiana State at Middle Tennessee

Independents

Saturday, September 12

ULM at Army

SEC

No SEC Games

Sun Belt

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State

Arkansas State at Kansas State

Charlotte at Appalachian State

Tulane at South Alabama

Coastal Carolina at Army

ULM at Army

UTSA at Kansas State

Campbell at Georgia Southern

