College Football Schedule: Week 14

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14

The Week 14 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

ACC

Saturday, December 5

Clemson at Virginia Tech
North Carolina at Miami
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Wake Forest at Louisville
Boston College at Virginia
Florida State at Duke
Georgia Tech at NC State
American Athletic Conference

Saturday, December 5

Open date, but could be AAC Championship

Big 12

Saturday, December 5

Texas at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at TCU
Baylor at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Iowa State
Kansas at Texas Tech
Conference USA

Saturday, December 5

Open date, but could be Conference USA Championship

Independents

Saturday, December 5

No games currently scheduled

SEC

Saturday, December 5

Florida at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Auburn
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at Georgia
Alabama at Arkansas
Sun Belt

Saturday, December 5

No Games Scheduled, Possible Sun Belt Championship

