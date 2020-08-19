College Football Schedule: Week 13

The Week 13 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
ACC
Friday, November 27
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Louisville at Boston College
Saturday, November 28
Pitt at Clemson
Virginia at Florida State
NC State at Syracuse
Miami at Wake Forest
Duke at Georgia Tech
American Athletic Conference
Friday, November 27
UCF at USF
Saturday, November 28
Cincinnati at Temple
Memphis at Tulane
SMU at East Carolina
Tulsa at Houston
Big 12
Saturday, November 28
Iowa State at Texas
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Kansas State at Baylor
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
TCU at Kansas
Conference USA
Saturday, November 28
Southern Miss at UAB
Louisiana Tech at FIU
Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
WKU at Charlotte
North Texas at UTSA
UTEP at Rice
Independents
Saturday, November 28
No games currently scheduled
SEC
Saturday, November 28
Auburn at Alabama
LSU at Texas A&M
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Missouri
Sun Belt
Saturday, November 28
Georgia Southern at Georgia State
Troy at Appalachian State
Louisiana at ULM
South Alabama at Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina at Texas State
