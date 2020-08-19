College Football Schedule: Week 13

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sport

College Football Schedule: Week 13

Week 13

College Football Schedule: Week 13

By 5 hours ago

By |

The Week 13 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Friday, November 27

Notre Dame at North Carolina
Louisville at Boston College

Saturday, November 28

Pitt at Clemson
Virginia at Florida State
NC State at Syracuse
Miami at Wake Forest
Duke at Georgia Tech
Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Friday, November 27

UCF at USF

Saturday, November 28

Cincinnati at Temple
Memphis at Tulane
SMU at East Carolina
Tulsa at Houston
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, November 28

Iowa State at Texas
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Kansas State at Baylor
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
TCU at Kansas
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Saturday, November 28

Southern Miss at UAB
Louisiana Tech at FIU
Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
WKU at Charlotte
North Texas at UTSA
UTEP at Rice
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Saturday, November 28

No games currently scheduled

SEC

Saturday, November 28

Auburn at Alabama
LSU at Texas A&M
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Missouri
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Saturday, November 28

Georgia Southern at Georgia State
Troy at Appalachian State
Louisiana at ULM
South Alabama at Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina at Texas State
Bet on these games with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, American Athletic, American Athletic, Big 12, Big 12, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Conference USA, Conference USA, Independents, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, Mountain West, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, SEC, SEC, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings, Week 13

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home