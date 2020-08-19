College Football Schedule: Week 12

Bob Meyer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12

The Week 12 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Friday, November 20

Syracuse at Louisville

Saturday, November 21

Clemson at Florida State
Virginia Tech at Pitt
Georgia Tech at Miami
Wake Forest at Duke
Liberty at NC State
American Athletic Conference

Saturday, November 21

Cincinnati at UCF
Houston at SMU
East Carolina at Temple
Navy at USF
Tulane at Tulsa
Big 12

Saturday, November 21

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Kansas State at Iowa State
Texas at Kansas
Conference USA

Saturday, November 21

ULM vs. Louisiana Tech (in Shreveport)
FIU at WKU
Middle Tennessee at Troy
Charlotte at Marshall
UAB at UTEP
Rice at North Texas
UTSA at Southern Miss
Independents

Saturday, November 21

Georgia Southern at Army
North Alabama at BYU
SEC

Saturday, November 21

Tennessee at Auburn
Mississippi State at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Kentucky at Alabama
Missouri at South Carolina
Florida at Vanderbilt
LSU at Arkansas
Sun Belt

Saturday, November 21

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Georgia State at South Alabama
Arkansas State at Texas State
