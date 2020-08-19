College Football Schedule: Week 12

The Week 12 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC
Friday, November 20
Syracuse at Louisville
Saturday, November 21
Clemson at Florida State
Virginia Tech at Pitt
Georgia Tech at Miami
Wake Forest at Duke
Liberty at NC State
American Athletic Conference
Saturday, November 21
Cincinnati at UCF
Houston at SMU
East Carolina at Temple
Navy at USF
Tulane at Tulsa
Big 12
Saturday, November 21
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Kansas State at Iowa State
Texas at Kansas
Conference USA
Saturday, November 21
ULM vs. Louisiana Tech (in Shreveport)
FIU at WKU
Middle Tennessee at Troy
Charlotte at Marshall
UAB at UTEP
Rice at North Texas
UTSA at Southern Miss
Independents
Saturday, November 21
Georgia Southern at Army
North Alabama at BYU
SEC
Saturday, November 21
Tennessee at Auburn
Mississippi State at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Kentucky at Alabama
Missouri at South Carolina
Florida at Vanderbilt
LSU at Arkansas
Sun Belt
Saturday, November 21
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Georgia State at South Alabama
Arkansas State at Texas State
