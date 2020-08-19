College Football Schedule: Week 12

The Week 12 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

ACC

Friday, November 20

Syracuse at Louisville

Saturday, November 21

Clemson at Florida State

Virginia Tech at Pitt

Georgia Tech at Miami

Wake Forest at Duke

Liberty at NC State

American Athletic Conference

Saturday, November 21

Cincinnati at UCF

Houston at SMU

East Carolina at Temple

Navy at USF

Tulane at Tulsa

Big 12

Saturday, November 21

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Kansas State at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

Conference USA

Saturday, November 21

ULM vs. Louisiana Tech (in Shreveport)

FIU at WKU

Middle Tennessee at Troy

Charlotte at Marshall

UAB at UTEP

Rice at North Texas

UTSA at Southern Miss

Independents

Saturday, November 21

Georgia Southern at Army

North Alabama at BYU

SEC

Saturday, November 21

Tennessee at Auburn

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Alabama

Missouri at South Carolina

Florida at Vanderbilt

LSU at Arkansas

Sun Belt

Saturday, November 21

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at South Alabama

Arkansas State at Texas State

