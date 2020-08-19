College Football Schedule: Week 10

The Week 10 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
ACC
Friday, November 6
Miami at NC State
Saturday, November 7
Clemson at Notre Dame
Pitt at Florida State
Louisville at Virginia
North Carolina at Duke
Boston College at Syracuse
Liberty at Virginia Tech
American Athletic Conference
Thursday, November 5
SMU at Temple
Saturday, November 7
Houston at Cincinnati
Tulsa at Navy
Tulane at East Carolina
USF at Memphis
Florida A&M at UCF
Big 12
Saturday, November 7
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
West Virginia at Texas
Baylor at Iowa State
Texas Tech at TCU
Kansas at Oklahoma
Conference USA
Saturday, November 7
WKU at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at North Texas
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
FIU at UTEP
UTSA at Rice
North Alabama at Southern Miss
Independents
Saturday, November 7
Air Force at Army
Liberty at Virginia Tech
SEC
Saturday, November 7
Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Tennessee at Arkansas
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Sun Belt
Thursday, November 5
Arkansas State at Louisiana
Saturday, November 7
Troy at Georgia Southern
ULM at Georgia State
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
Appalachian State at Texas State
