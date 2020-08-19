College Football Schedule: Week 10

The Week 10 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Friday, November 6

Miami at NC State

Saturday, November 7

Clemson at Notre Dame

Pitt at Florida State

Louisville at Virginia

North Carolina at Duke

Boston College at Syracuse

Liberty at Virginia Tech

American Athletic Conference

Thursday, November 5

SMU at Temple

Saturday, November 7

Houston at Cincinnati

Tulsa at Navy

Tulane at East Carolina

USF at Memphis

Florida A&M at UCF

Big 12

Saturday, November 7

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

West Virginia at Texas

Baylor at Iowa State

Texas Tech at TCU

Kansas at Oklahoma

Conference USA

Saturday, November 7

WKU at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee

FIU at UTEP

UTSA at Rice

North Alabama at Southern Miss

Independents

Saturday, November 7

Air Force at Army

SEC

Saturday, November 7

Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Tennessee at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Sun Belt

Thursday, November 5

Arkansas State at Louisiana

Saturday, November 7

Troy at Georgia Southern

ULM at Georgia State

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

Appalachian State at Texas State

