College Football Schedule: Week 10

The Week 10 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

ACC

Friday, November 6

Miami at NC State

Saturday, November 7

Clemson at Notre Dame
Pitt at Florida State
Louisville at Virginia
North Carolina at Duke
Boston College at Syracuse
Liberty at Virginia Tech
American Athletic Conference

Thursday, November 5

SMU at Temple

Saturday, November 7

Houston at Cincinnati
Tulsa at Navy
Tulane at East Carolina
USF at Memphis
Florida A&M at UCF
Big 12

Saturday, November 7

Oklahoma State at Kansas State
West Virginia at Texas
Baylor at Iowa State
Texas Tech at TCU
Kansas at Oklahoma
Conference USA

Saturday, November 7

WKU at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at North Texas
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
FIU at UTEP
UTSA at Rice
North Alabama at Southern Miss
Independents

Saturday, November 7

Air Force at Army
Liberty at Virginia Tech
SEC

Saturday, November 7

Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Tennessee at Arkansas
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Sun Belt

Thursday, November 5

Arkansas State at Louisiana

Saturday, November 7

Troy at Georgia Southern
ULM at Georgia State
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
Appalachian State at Texas State
