College Football Schedule: Championship Week

College Football Schedule: Championship Week

Schedules

College Football Schedule: Championship Week

By 5 hours ago

By |

The Championship Week college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, December 12 or 19

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Saturday, December 12

Army vs. Navy (in Philadelphia)
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, December 12 or 19

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Saturday, December 12 or 19

Possible Conference Championship (could be December 5) at leading team’s home site
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Saturday, December 12

Army vs. Navy (in Philadelphia)
Bet on these games with BetMGM

SEC

Saturday, December 12 or 19

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Saturday, December 12 of 19

Possible Sun Belt Championship (could be December 5) at leading team’s home site
Bet on these games with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, American Athletic, American Athletic, Big 12, Big 12, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Conference USA, Conference USA, Independents, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, Mountain West, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, SEC, SEC, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings, Week 14

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home