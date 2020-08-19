College Football Schedule: Championship Week

The Championship Week college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, December 12 or 19

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Saturday, December 12

Army vs. Navy (in Philadelphia)

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, December 12 or 19

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Saturday, December 12 or 19

Possible Conference Championship (could be December 5) at leading team’s home site

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Saturday, December 12

Army vs. Navy (in Philadelphia)

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

SEC

Saturday, December 12 or 19

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

– Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Saturday, December 12 of 19

Possible Sun Belt Championship (could be December 5) at leading team’s home site

– Bet on these games with BetMGM