College Football Rankings: CFN Preseason Top 76

With the loss of several teams for the 2020 season, the preseason rankings have changed. Here are the CFN Preseason Top 76 rankings.

As long as there are still college football teams still expected to play in 2020, we’re going to rank them.

With the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC out, and with Old Dominion, UMass, UConn and New Mexico State also not playing, we’re now down to 76 teams to rank for the 2020 season.

Okay, that’s a lie – there are 77 ranked here, which we’ll explain as they roll on.

For now, the rankings are NOT about where the teams are projected to end up – those are coming later once we finally get a schedule that appears to be close to set. The 2020 CFN Preview rankings are based on how good we think all the teams are right now.

Contact @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

CFN Conference Previews

AAC | ACC | Big 12

C-USA | SEC | Sun Belt

CFN Preview 2020 | 51-76

26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

76. UTEP Miners

Best Player: DE Praise Amaewhule, Soph.

Most Interesting Game: at Rice, Nov. 28

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 128

Realistic Season Goal: Win 3 games

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Texas, Sept. 12

– UTEP 2020 CFN Team Preview

75. South Alabama Jaguars

Best Player: LB Nick Mobley, Jr.

Most Interesting Game: Georgia State, Nov.21

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 121

Realistic Season Goal: Win 3 games

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Southern Miss, Sept. 3

– South Alabama 2020 CFN Team Preview

74. Texas State Bobcats

Best Player: CB Jarron Morris, Jr.

Most Interesting Game: UTSA, Sept. 12

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 120

Realistic Season Goal: Win 3 Games

Currently Scheduled Opener: SMU, Sept. 5

– Texas State 2020 CFN Team Preview

73. UTSA Roadrunners

Best Player: DT Jaylon Haynes, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: North Texas, Nov. 28

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 124

Realistic Season Goal: Win 3 games

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Texas State, Sept. 12

– UTSA 2020 CFN Team Preview

72. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Best Player: RB CJ Marable, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: Appalachian State, Nov. 21

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 118

Realistic Season Goal: Win 5 games

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Kansas, Sept. 12

– Coastal Carolina 2020 CFN Team Preview

71. ULM Warhawks

Best Player: RB Josh Johnson, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: Louisiana, Nov. 28

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 108

Realistic Season Goal: Win 5 games, with a win over Louisiana

Currently Scheduled Opener: Texas State, Sept. 19

– ULM 2020 CFN Team Preview

70. Rice Owls

Best Player: LB Blaze Alldredge, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: Middle Tennessee, Oct. 24

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 115

Realistic Season Goal: Winning record

Currently Scheduled Opener: To be determined, Lamar, Sept. 26

– Rice 2020 CFN Team Preview

69. Charlotte 49ers

Best Player: S Ben DeLuca, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: WKU, Nov. 28

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 93

Realistic Season Goal: Winning record

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Appalachian State, Sept. 12

– Charlotte 2020 CFN Team Preview

68. Liberty Flames

Best Player: RB Joshua Mack, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: at Virginia Tech, Nov. 7

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 104

Realistic Season Goal: Winning record

Currently Scheduled Opener: To be determined, at WKU, Sept. 19

– Liberty 2020 CFN Team Preview

67. Georgia State Panthers

Best Player: LB Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: Georgia Southern, Nov. 28

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 109

Realistic Season Goal: Winning record with a win over Georgia Southern

Currently Scheduled Opener: Louisiana, Nov. 19

– Georgia State 2020 CFN Team Preview

66. FIU Golden Panthers

Best Player: CB Rishard Dames, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: Florida Atlantic, Nov. 14

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 102

Realistic Season Goal: Play for Conference USA Championship

Currently Scheduled Opener: To be determined, at Liberty, Sept. 26

– FIU 2020 CFN Team Preview

65. North Texas Mean Green

Best Player: WR Jaelon Darden, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: Louisiana Tech, Nov. 7

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 116

Realistic Season Goal: Winning record with a push to win C-USA West

Currently Scheduled Opener: Houston Baptist, Sept. 5

– North Texas 2020 CFN Team Preview

64. Troy Trojans

Best Player: LB Carlton Martial, Jr.

Most Interesting Game: at Arkansas State, Oct. 31

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 119

Realistic Season Goal: Winning record with one big road win over Appalachian State, Georgia Southern or Arkansas State

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Middle Tennessee, Sept. 19

– Troy 2020 CFN Team Preview

63. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Best Player: S Reed Blankenship, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: Florida Atlantic, Nov. 28

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 117

Realistic Season Goal: Winning season

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Army, Sept. 4 or 5

– Middle Tennessee 2020 CFN Team Preview

62. USF Bulls

Best Player: LB Dwayne Boyles, Jr.

Most Interesting Game: UCF, Nov. 27

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 76

Realistic Season Goal: .500 Record

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Florida Atlantic, Sept. 26

– USF 2020 CFN Team Preview

61. Army Black Knights

Best Player: LB Arik Smith, Jr.

Most Interesting Game: Navy (in Philadelphia), Dec. 12

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 114

Realistic Season Goal: Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy (beating both Air Force and Navy)

Currently Scheduled Opener: Middle Tennessee, Sept. 5

– Army 2020 CFN Team Preview

60. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Best Player: RB Shamari Brooks, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: at Houston, Nov. 28

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 78

Realistic Season Goal: At least 5 wins

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Oklahoma State, Sept. 12

– Tulsa 2020 CFN Team Preview

59. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Best Player: QB Layne Hatcher, Soph.

Most Interesting Game: at Appalachian State, Oct. 24

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 100

Realistic Season Goal: Win the Sun Belt Championship

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Memphis, Sept. 5

– Arkansas State 2020 CFN Team Preview

58. East Carolina Pirates

Best Player: QB Holton Ahlers, Jr.

Most Interesting Game: UCF, Sept. 24

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 113

Realistic Season Goal: Winning Season

Currently Scheduled Opener: Marshall, Sept. 12

– East Carolina 2020 CFN Team Preview

57. Marshall Thundering Herd

Best Player: RB Brenden Knox, Jr.

Most Interesting Game: Florida Atlantic, Oct. 24

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 94

Realistic Season Goal: Win Conference USA Championship

Currently Scheduled Opener: at East Carolina, Sept. 12

– Marshall 2020 CFN Team Preview

56. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Best Player: RB Justin Henderson, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: ULM, Nov. 21

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 48

Realistic Season Goal: Win Conference USA Championship

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Southern Miss, Sept. 12

– Louisiana Tech 2020 CFN Team Preview

55. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Best Player: S Ky’el Hemby, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: at UAB, Nov. 28

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 82

Realistic Season Goal: Win Conference USA Championship

Currently Scheduled Opener: South Alabama, Sept. 3

– Southern Miss 2020 CFN Team Preview

54. WKU Hilltoppers

Best Player: DE DeAngelo Malone, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: at UAB, Oct. 17

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 83

Realistic Season Goal: Win Conference USA Championship

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Louisville, Sept. 12

– WKU 2020 CFN Team Preview

53. SMU Mustangs

Best Player: QB Shane Buechele, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: at TCU, Sept. 12

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 46

Realistic Season Goal: Top 4 AAC Finish

Currently Scheduled Opener: at Texas State, Sept. 5

– SMU 2020 CFN Team Preview

52. Florida Atlantic Owls

Best Player: RB Malcom Davidson, Soph.

Most Interesting Game: at FIU, Nov. 14

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 45

Realistic Season Goal: Win Conference USA Championship

Currently Scheduled Opener: To be determined, at Georgia Southern, Sept. 19

– Florida Atlantic 2020 CFN Team Preview

51. Georgia Southern Eagles

Best Player: LB Rashad Byrd, Sr.

Most Interesting Game: Appalachian State, Oct. 14

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 30

Realistic Season Goal: Win Sun Belt Championship

Currently Scheduled Opener: Campbell, Sept. 12

– Georgia Southern 2020 CFN Team Preview

CFN Rankings Redo: 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

NEXT: CFN Preseason 2020 Rankings, The Redo Top 50