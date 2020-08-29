College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UTSA Roadrunners season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 3-5 in C-USA

Head Coach: Jeff Traylor, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 124

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 118

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 113

5. College Football News Preview 2020: UTSA Roadrunners Offense 3 Things To Know

– There’s a certain nobility in not having an offense. Try to win on defense, battle it out on key downs, and … it didn’t work.

The Roadrunners hit the 300-point mark just once in the last five years, and now it’s up to new head coach Jeff Traylor to try giving the program a kickstart.

He’s a former Texas high school coaching superstar who couldn’t help Chad Morris do much of anything at Arkansas over the last few seasons, but now he’s being given a shot to make UTSA a player – especially on offense. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney was also at Arkansas with Traylor – again, it didn’t exactly work out so hot.

They get back eight starters from an O averaged just 345 yards and 20 points per game. It’s going to all start with an improvement up front.

– Just three starters are back from a line that was good for the ground game, but struggled in pass protection and gave up way too many plays behind the line. Spencer Burford is the best one of the bunch no matter where he plays – likely tackle – and with good size across the board.

The new coaching staff knows how to get running backs going. UTSA has them.

Sophomore Sincere McCormick is coming off a nice first year with 983 yards and eight scores – both team highs – averaging well over five yards per carry – and junior Brenden Brady can rotate in.

– Can Josh Adkins step in and be the quarterback the new coaching staff needs? The transfer from New Mexico State bombed away for 5,151 yards and 27 touchdowns over the last two years, but he also threw 24 interceptions. He can run a little bit, but not like Lowell Narcisse, who was second on the team with 492 yards and four scores while leading the team with just 1,226 yards and eight scores.

Junior Frank Harris started the season and was solid before getting knocked out for the year three games in, and sophomore Jordan Weeks had his moments. Now it’ll be an open fight for the gig if Adkins doesn’t grab it right away.

The receiving corps has lots and LOTS of bodies, and it got more with Brennon Dingle coming in from UMass and Julian Williams transferring in from Houston.

TE Carlos Strickland is gone after tying for the team lead with 38 catches, but Zakhari Franklin is back at one receiver spot after also making 38 grabs. Again, there are plenty of options to play around with, but it might take a bit for the right rotation to emerge

