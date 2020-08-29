College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UTEP Miners season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 1-110 overall, 0-8 in

Head Coach: Dana Dimel, 3rd year, 2-22 overall

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 128

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 128

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 130

5. College Football News Preview 2020: UTEP Miners Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense only scored 235 points, was 116th in the nation in total yards per game, 119th in scoring O, and … it was the best showing by the attack in three years.

Baby steps.

The team could’ve really used an offseason full of practices to figure out the quarterback situation and finally settle in on one. Transfer Gavin Hardison saw time in two games last season, but he retained his sophomore status. He’s a 6-3, 205-pound passer, but he’ll have to fight off former JUCO transfer Isaiah Bravo.

– The top two receivers return, but more options have to emerge. Jacob Cowing is the deep threat – averaging close to 18 yards per game with a team-leading 550 yards on the season – and senior Justin Garrett is back after leading the way with 40 catches.

– Senior Quardraiz Wadley ran for a team-high 627 yards and seven scores in 2018, but he missed all of last year with a toe injury. He’s back, along with Deion Hankins, shifty senior Joshua Fields, and a slew of other backs for the rotation. The Miners will go with the hot hand behind a line that returns three starters and has the veteran options at tackle to hope for just a wee bit more production.

