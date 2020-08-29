College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the ULM Warhawks season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– ULM Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 5-7 overall, 4-4 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Matt Viator, 5th year, 19-29

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 108

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 100

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 111

5. College Football News Preview 2020: ULM Warhawks Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Warhawk offense has to somehow go on without Caleb Evans. The longtime star quarterback is finally done, and now it’s going to take some work to come up with the right guy who can make the attack that averaged 461 yards – second-best in the Sun Belt – and 32 points per game,

– Sophomore Colby Suits will get the first look after being Evans’ backup. He’s a 6-3, 242-pound passer who can move a bit, However, he’s going to have to hold off JUCO transfer Jeremy Hunt, a 6-3, 215-pound dual-threat option who fits the offense perfectly.

Leading receiver Markis McCray is done, but Josh Pederson is a fantastic tight end who caught a team-high nine touchdown passes on his 43 grabs as a go-to target and safety valve

The receiving corps is full of field stretchers options. It’s a deep, loaded group even without McCray with junior Perry Carter ready to take on a bigger role in his spot.

– The quarterback might have to be a big part of the rushing element – Evans was second on the team in rushing and led the way with 12 scores – but it all works around senior Josh Johnson, a tough 215-pound veteran who averaged well over six yards per carry with 1,298 yards and 11 scores.

The offensive line that was so strong in pass protection – Evans had a lot to do with that – had problems keeping defenses out of the backfield against the run. Now it has to all but start over. Senior Samuel Williams is back at one tackle, and everyone else has to be replaced.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: ULM Warhawks Defense 3 Things To Know