College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UAB Blazers season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– UAB Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017

2019 Record: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in C-USA

Head Coach: Bill Clark, 5th year, 34-19

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 83

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 58

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 100

5. College Football News Preview 2020: UAB Blazers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense killed some time so the defense could go out and take care of business. The Blazer O was fine against the weak and the sad, but there were painful power outages against the good teams on the schedule – it ended up scoring more than 20 points just twice in the last seven games; against UTEP and North Texas.

However, a whole slew of the key parts are back from the group that rocked and rolled on the way to the Conference USA title two years ago. If the main men stay healthy, expect a quick bounce-back.

– Tyler Johnston might not be Joe Burrow, but he wins. The 6-2, 215-pound junior quarterback only seems like he’s been around for 15 years. He was just an okay passer in 2018, struggled at times with 15 picks last year, and he doesn’t hit 60% of his passes, but he’s a gamer.

In other words, he’s better than his stats might suggest … sort of.

Sophomore Dylan Hopkins threw for 563 yards and three scores with five picks in place of a banged up Johnston for a stretch over the second half of the season. He was fine, but this is Johnston’s offense.

The receiving corps makes the quarterbacks look good, starting with Austin Watkins and his team-high 57 grabs for 1,092 yards and six scores. Combined with senior Myron Mitchell, the Blazers have two dangerous deep threats to go along with a whole bunch of solid mid-range veteran targets.

– Spencer Brown needs a rebound year. The star of the offense over the first two years of the comeback with well over 2,500 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns was dinged last season, averaging under four yards per carry with 566 yards and five scores. The 6-0, 230-pounder is the best back in the conference when he’s 100%.

5-8, 170-pound Jermaine Brown filled in from time-to-time, hitting the 100-yard mark twice and averaging over five yards per carry. 215-pound junior Lucious Stanley also filled in, coming up with seven scores and 414 yards.

The line was fine. It wasn’t dominant, it wasn’t necessarily consistent, and it wasn’t always great for the ground game. It was and will be … again, fine.

Four of the five starters are expected back with 6-4, 330-pound the best of the bunch – he’ll play one of the tackle spots. There’s good size with the line averaging around 320 pounds per man.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: UAB Blazers Defense 3 Things To Know