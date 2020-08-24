College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas Tech Red Raiders season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Matt Wells, 2nd year, 4-8

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 69

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 102

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 49

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Texas Tech Red Raiders Offense 3 Things To Know

– It would’ve been nice if the offense was just a wee bit more Texas Tech-like, and the passing game did its part by leading the Big 12 in passing. However, there was a whole lot of dinking and dunking, there weren’t enough third down conversions, and the team managed more than 30 points just four times in the final ten games.

CFN in 60 Video: Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview



– Step One is to get steady and healthy quarterback play. Jett Duffey was the team’s leading passer, but he transferred out after off-the-field issues. Alan Bowman is the best option and star of the show, but he’s been blasted by injuries – he only saw time in three games last season. Redshirt freshman Maverick McIvor has the size and the passing skills, but he’s coming off a missed season with a broken leg.

The receiving corps is full of options. Throw in the running backs, and seven of the nine players who caught 20 passes or more are expected back, starting with the combination of 6-6 senior TJ Vasher and 6-3 sophomore Erik Ezukanma – expect at least 90 catches between the two.

It goes on from there with former Nevada transfer McLane Mannix and quick juniors Dalton Ridgon and KeSean Carter in the mix.

– Losing RB Ta’Zhawn Henry to Houston isn’t a plus, but leading rusher SaRodorick Thompson is back after coming up with 765 yards and 12 scores. He can catch, too, with 39 grabs, but the depth has to fill in behind him. The top returning back after Thompson – senior Jax Welch – only ran five times for 28 yards.

The O line needs some work, though, with just two starters back along with star guard Jack Anderson, who’s coming back from a shoulder injury. Junior Dawson Deaton is a good veteran for the inside – likely at center again – the the tackles are going to be the early question mark.

