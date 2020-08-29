College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas State Bobcats season with what you need to know.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Texas State Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 3-9 overall, 2-6 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Jake Spavital, 2nd year. 3-9

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 120

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 114

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 119

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Texas State Bobcats Offense 3 Things To Know

– Fast, fast, fast. The idea of the offense in the first year under head coach Jake Spavital was to keep things moving. It sort of worked at times, but it was the third straight year the offense went down in total production.

It averaged just 318 yards and 18.4 points per game with no ground game and not enough of a downfield passing threat to make up for it.

– The offense has to settle on a quarterback. Gresch Jensen threw for 1,291 yards and five scores with six picks, and now he’s in the transfer portal. Tyler Vitt is back after leading the way with 1,590 yards and 11 scores and 14 touchdowns, but he’ll have to push to get the gig back. In comes Memphis transfer Brady McBride who sat out last season, but has the all-around skill set to be what the O needs.

The receiving corps should be better. Leading receiver Hutch White is gone, but the combination of Trevis Graham and Javen Banks is big and can produce – they each came up with four scores.

Most of the top targets are back from a young, young corps, and ready to roll is Washington State transfer Drue Jackson. Wake Forest transfer Waydale Jones and Iowa State Tory Spears are huge targets.

– The offensive line was an issue in pass protection and did next to nothing for the ground game. To be fair, TXST was down so early so often that it had to crank up the passing attack to get back into the game. The interior of the line is expected back, but the tackles have to be replaced – getting JP Urquidez from Texas helps.

The running backs need to show up. Caleb Twyford is really a receiver, but he led the team with 488 rushing yards and a score. Robert Brown is the leading returning running back with just 161 yards and a score, but Arizona State transfer Brock Sturges is the likely No. 1 guy, with Air Force transfer Marquis Brown and Oklahoma State transfer Jahmyl Jeter eventually providing a little depth.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Texas State Bobcats Defense 3 Things To Know