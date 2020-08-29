College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Temple Owls season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-6 overall, 6-2 in AAC

Head Coach: Rod Carey, 2nd year, 8-6

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 54

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 54

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 80

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Temple Owls Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense wasn’t anything special – there wasn’t much of a running game, and the passing attack was just okay – and it could use some tweaking and more of an identity. The offensive line should be able to do its part again, though, after being one of the team’s biggest strengths.

C Matt Hennessy left, and the Atlanta Falcons picked him up in the third round. On the way from Northern Illinois is CJ Perez to push for the opening, and former LSU transfer Leon Pinto has a start under his belt. If the middle can be settled, the other parts will be just fine with two solid tackles with 6-7, 305-pound junior Isaac Moore and 6-5, 295-pound junior Adam Klein back, and a few transfers coming in to help the cause.

– It’s a good thing to be the main running back under head coach Rod Carey. 5-9, 210-pound sophomore Re’Mahn Davis led the team with 936 yards and eight scores – and he caught two touchdown passes – but he’ll need help in the rotation. Tayvon Ruley and Kyle Dobbins got in a wee bit of work, but the battle for the No. 2 guy is open.

– The quarterback situation got interesting – in a good way. Todd Centeio – who finished third on the team in rushing – left for Colorado State, but in comes former Iowa State star recruit Re-al Mitchell to make a run. However, he’s likely going to be the main man next year – senior Anthony Russo is the returning No. 1 after throwing for 2,861 yards and 21 scores, but with 12 picks.

Most of the top wide receivers are back, but TE Kenny Yeboah left for Ole Miss. Purdue’s Darius Pittman is coming in to push for the job, and if he’s eligible, Nazir Burnett is in from Georgia Tech to potentially make a splash at one of the receiver spots.

Leading receiver Jadan Blue is back after coming up with 95 catches for 1,067 yards and four scores, and 6-5, 220-pound Branden Mack returns after leading the way with seven touchdown catches and serving as more of a deep threat – he caught 59 passes for 904 yards.

