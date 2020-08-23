College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the TCU Horned Frogs season with what you need to know.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– TCU Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 5-7 overall, 3-6 in Big 12

Head Coach: Gary Patterson, 20th year, 172-70

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 47

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 82

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 21

5. College Football News Preview 2020: TCU Horned Frogs Offense 3 Things To Know

– It was a better year for the offense than 2018, but it wasn’t good enough. Time and time and time again, the Horned Frogs just needed a little extra something and big drive, and it didn’t happen with six of the seven losses by a touchdown or less.

Former co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham returns to help out with the receivers, and there are plenty of cooks in the offensive kitchen, but this is still OC Sonny Cumbie’s plane to fly. Any improvement starts with a far more efficient passing attack.

CFN in 60 Video: TCU Horned Frogs Preview



– Sophomore Max Duggan was allowed to battle through his mistakes in an interesting freshman campaign. The 6-2, 190-pounder ran for 555 yards and six scores, and he threw for over 2,000 yards with 15 scores, but he also gave away ten picks and was way too inconsistent – again, he was a freshman. Just when it looked like he was about to blow up into a terrific Big 12 star …

He had to step out this year with a health issue, reported an abnormal heart rhythm. Fortunately, he’s expected to be fine, but his football career is on hold.

With Justin Rogers transferring to UNLV, and Mike Collins going off to Rice, 6-4, 218-pound recruit Eli Williams and JUCO transfer Stephon Brown will get long looks for the backup role to sophomore Matthew Downing, a baller of a former walk-on who’s likely getting the first shot.

And then there’s the question mark about the receivers with star playmaker Jalen Reagor off being a Philadelphia Eagle. No. 2 target Taye Barber has good wheels, and five top receivers – including five-touchdown TE Pro Wells – after Reagor are back. They should all be stronger if the quarterback play improves.

– The offensive line not only needs replacements, but it has to be stronger. Three starters are gone including both tackles, but there’s decent bulk in the interior and a little bit of versatility depending on where 6-3, 317-pound Quazzel White ends up woking.

The running backs are also a bit of a question mark with leading rusher Darius Anderson gone along with thumping No. 2 man Sewo Olonilua. However, landing superstar recruit Zachary Evans should be an upgrade. Former JUCO transfer Emari Demercado and quick redshirt freshmen Daimarqua Foster and Darwin Barlow will get more work after getting their feet wet.

