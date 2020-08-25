College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ole Miss Rebels season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Ole Miss Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in SEC

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin, 1st year, 61-34 overall

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 74

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 99

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 63

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Ole Miss Rebels Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense under new head coach Lane Kiffin and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby – who comes in from running the UCF offense last year – will be a whole lot different. There will still be a running element from the quarterbacks, but the Rich Rodriguez style of spread attack will be quickly tweaked.

It worked last year, though, finishing second in the SEC and ninth in the nation in rushing. The passing game doesn’t have to just be more productive, but more efficient, too.

Matt Corrall is back after throwing for a team-high 1,363 yards and six touchdowns, John Rhys Plumlee is back after running for a team-high 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns – and throwing for 910 yards and four scores – and Grant Tisdale is still around after wanting to transfer and then deciding to stick around.

Just wait, though. There’s never been a quarterback transfer that Kiffin didn’t want to sign. A good, productive quarterback will emerge, and …

CFN in 60 Video: Ole Miss Rebels Preview



– The receivers are there waiting to do a whole lot more. Elijah Moore caught a team-high 67 passes, but the No. 2 wide receiver caught just 13 passes. The passing game will spread the ball around more with a whole slew of tight end options – including Temple transfer Kenny Yeboah – and a bunch of talented wideouts waiting to break out.

There were a few transfers, but Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond, and Jonathan Mingo should help turn the Rebel receiving corps into something terrific.

– Scottie Phillips is done, and John Rhys Plumlee might not run quite as much, but the running game will still be effective. Jerrion Ealy is a quick back who averaged close to seven yards per crack, and Snoop Conner can bring a little bit of thump. Kiffin isn’t afraid to overuse his backs – he’ll find a hot hand and stick with it.

The line was effective overall, but the stats are a bit misleading. The pass protection seems a bit better than it was thanks to the offensive style, and the reverse is true for giving up an SEC high in tackles for loss. Even so, the interior of the line should be intact with the battles going on among several really big, really young options at tackle.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Ole Miss Rebels Defense 3 Things To Know