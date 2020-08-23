College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oklahoma State Cowboys season with what you need to know.



2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in Big 12

Head Coach: Mike Gundy, 16th year, 129-64

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 31

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 50

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 24

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Oklahoma State Cowboys Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Oklahoma State offense was terrific, but for the second straight season it suffered a few strange power outages. With so many shootouts in the Big 12, the offense has to keep scoring on a consistent basis, going 2-8 over the last two seasons when scoring 31 points or fewer.

Putting up points in bunches shouldn’t be a problem with this year’s group.

A few starters are done on the line, but nine regular starters are expected back overall including – potentially – some of the most dangerous skill starters in college football. It all starts with …

CFN in 60 Video: Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview



– Chuba Hubbard is back. He would’ve been one of the top running backs off the board had he left early for the NFL, but now he’s back after running for close to 2,100 yards with 21 touchdowns as one of the fastest and most consistent backs in the country. Now it’s time to give him a little more help.

Senior LD Brown added 221 yards and two scores, and JUCO transfer Dezmon Jackson will start to get more work after seeing a little time in a few games. The offensive line will be good enough to give them all room to move.

The tackles are set, and getting West Virginia transfer Josh Sills helps fill in a gap at guard. Overall, though, the front five can’t allow so many tackles for loss and have to do a better job in pass protection.

– For now, Spencer Sanders appears to be the main man to run the attack. He had a few down games, threw too many picks, and was banged up late in the year, but he runs well and should be past the freshman inconsistencies – at least, that’s the hope.

He’s not a 100% lock for the gig, though, with 6-5, 226-pound freshman Shane Illingworth good enough to take over right away. No matter who’s under center, the receivers will be there to shine.

The receiving corps has the potential to be devastating if the main man is healthy. Tylan Wallace was on his way to a special season before suffering a torn ACL, catching 53 passes for 903 yard and eight scores before going down. On the plus side, Wallace’s absence allowed Dillon Stoner and junior Braydon Johnson to step up and do more. Four reserve receivers might be transferring out, but 6-5 LSU transfer Dee Anderson is on his way in

