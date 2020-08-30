College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the North Texas Mean Green season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 3-5 in C-USA

Head Coach: Seth Littrell, 5th year, 27-25

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 116

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 111

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 82

5. College Football News Preview 2020: North Texas Mean Green Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense that was suppose to be among the nation’s most statistically dangerous never quite got going. New changes at offensive coordinator might be able to do something to boost up an attack that was fine – it finished third in Conference USA – but didn’t do what it was supposed to.

Where has the bar been set for offensive production under head coach Seth Littrell? North Texas was second in the league averaging 283 passing yards per game, and it still wasn’t enough.

– After 19 years as the Mean Green starting quarterback – at least it seemed like it – Mason Fine is finally done. All he did was throw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career, but he was never quite in one piece last season.

Kentucky transfer Amani Gilmore is an interesting option with his running ability, but sophomore Jason Bean and former Arkansas transfer Austin Aune will get the first cracks of the gig after serving as Fine’s backups. Bean was the No. 2 – it’s his job to lose.

They’ll all be without Rico Bussey, the top receiver of 2018 who missed most of last year – he took off for Hawaii. 5-9, 172-pound senior Jaylon Darden is back after leading the way with 76 touchdowns and 12 scores, but he was a midrange target. 6-3 junior Greg White adds some size, and Jason Pirtle is a decent veteran tight end who caught five touchdown passes.

– The offensive line is going to be an early issue. The Mean Green wasn’t great in pass protection and only paved the way for 135 rushing yards per game. Almost everyone needs to be replaced, but 6-1, 292-pound Manase Mose is back at guard – everything else has to work in around him. A slew of JUCO transfers will give it a shot.

The backs are there to do more for a ground game that averaged over four yards per carry, but only came up with 11 scores and 1,623 yards.

5-8, 200-pound scooter Tre Siggers led the way with 853 yards and six scores, and 5-7, 191-pound DeAndre Torrey – who ran for 15 scores in 2018 – was second with 380 yards and two scores.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: North Texas Mean Green Defense 3 Things To Know