College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Miami Hurricanes season with what you need to know.



2019 Record: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in ACC

Head Coach: Manny Diaz, 2nd year, 6-7

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 49

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 60

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 22

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Miami Hurricanes Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense was a stunning disaster. No one was expecting high-end pyrotechnics, but it wasn’t supposed to be a total dud that stalled in puzzling moments.

The Canes averaged just 367 yards and 26 points per game, but most of the points came in two games – scoring 63 against Bethune-Cookman and 52 against Louisville. Take away those two games, and they averaged fewer than 20 points per game over the other 11.

In comes new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee after handing the high-powered SMU offense over the last two years. The receivers are going to be a bit of a question mark, but he’s got the quarterback.

– Former Ohio State transfer Tate Martell didn’t really work – he threw and completed one pass – and N’Kosi Perry was okay at times, but Jarren Williams was the surprise starter in the opener against Florida. Williams is looking to transfer because the Canes got a star.

D’Eriq King was a dominant statistical force for Houston, with the quickness and creativity sorely lacking in last year’s Miami attack. He threw for 4,925 yards and 50 touchdowns with ten picks, and ran for 1,421 yards with 28 scores – in his 34 games of work with the Cougars. Now he needs someone to throw to.

Junior Brevin Jordan is a next-level talent at tight end, but leading wideout KJ Osborn is gone along with Jeff Thomas. Mike Harley and Dee Wiggins combined for 58 catches with seven touchdowns, but the recruiting class should play a role early on with Michael Redding and Xavier Restepo two good-looking prospects.

– There wasn’t a running game. The Canes finished dead last in the ACC in rushing, partly because the combination of a rebuilt line and young quarterbacks led to a disastrous year for the pass protection. Fortunately, the front five that was so young and had so many issues should be a whole lot stronger. All five starters are expected back, working around 6-6, 345-pound senior Navaughn Donaldson at one guard.

Leading rusher DeeJay Dallas bolted early for the NFL, but juniors Cam’Ron Harris and Robert Burns have just enough experience to be okay. If all goes according to plan, King will be good for at least 500 yards from his quarterback spot.

