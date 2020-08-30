College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Marshall Thundering Herd season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 6-2 in C-USA

Head Coach: Doc Holliday, 10th year, 78-51

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 94

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 35

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 83

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Marshall Thundering Herd Offense 3 Things To Know

– It’s not like the offense was totally awful, but it didn’t have enough pop, consistency, or scoring punch. It failed to score more than 36 points against any FCS team, and it stalled out a bit too often. However, the team was 8-0 in the regular season when scoring 20 points or more – losing to UCF 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl – and the program is 19-0 when scoring 28 or more over the last three years.

Eight starters are back to what should be a solid offense, even if it’s not anything amazing, starting with …

CFN in 60 Video: Marshall Thundering Herd Preview



– He’s only a junior, but its seemed like Isaiah Green was around Marshall since the Randy Moss era. Now he’s in the transfer portal after hitting just 56% of his passes with 11 picks.

Enter redshirt freshman Grant Wells, a 6-2, 204-pounder with the smarts to be wanted by Yale – he has the arm. 6-2 sophomore Luke Zban is a former walk-on who’ll give it a run, but this should be Wells’ gig to lose.

Top target tight end Armani Levias is done, but the offense gets back just about everyone else. Four of the top five wide receivers return – including Willie Johnson and his gaudy 26.9-yard average on just 13 grabs – but Levias was the only one who broke the 350-yard mark.

– Brenden Knox was promising as a freshman, and then took over as a sophomore with a team-high 1,387 rushing yards and 11 scores. He has help with Green a runner, and junior Sheldon Evans was able to come up with five yards a crack in the rotation.

Even with 2018 star Tyler King dismissed from the team early on, the ground game was still the best by far since 2014. It should be even stronger with four starters expected back on the line, but losing all-star center and leader Levi Brown hurts.

The line was fantastic at limiting the tackles for loss, and the slightly-high sacks allowed total is a bit misleading thanks to Green trying to make big things happen.

