College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Louisville Cardinals season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in ACC

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield, 2nd year, 8-5

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 36

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 37

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 58

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Louisville Cardinals Offense 3 Things To Know

– It wasn’t always consistent, and there were way too many problems on the O line, and … whatever. The Louisville offense went from scoring 239 points in 2018 to 430 last year, showing the spark and excitement that looked like was long gone after the lifeless 2018.

But the offensive line has to be better.

Mekhi Becton was good enough to be loved by the New York Jets with the 11th overall pick, but even with a lineman of his size, power and talent, the Cardinals were miserable in pass protection and allowed the most tackles for loss of any line in America. The interior of the line is back, but the tackles need to emerge in a hurry. On the plus side …

CFN in 60 Video: Louisville Cardinals Preview



– The running game was terrific. Even with all of the plays allowed in the backfield, the Cardinals still averaged 213 rushing yards per game. Most of the parts are back. Javian Hawkins was a 1,525-yard machine, Hassan Hall was able to do a little of everything – include returning kicks – and the quarterbacks helped as well.

– The emergence of junior QB Micale Cunningham didn’t necessarily turn the season around, but the offense found its guy. Jawon Pass is still a good, experienced option, but Cunningham kicked it all in with 2,065 yards, 22 touchdowns, and the excitement and playmaking ability to make the O go. It helped that the receiving corps blew up.

It’s a push to say that any offensive group is better than anything Clemson is cranking out, but Louisville might have a case for the best group of targets in the ACC. Tutu Atwell is a 5-9 force who cranked out 1,276 yards and 12 scores, Dez Fitzpatrick is a big target who can stretch the field, and Marshon Ford is an emerging star NFL prospect coming off a good freshman season.

