College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 10-3 overall, 6-2 in C-USA

Head Coach: Skip Holtz, 8th year year, 56-36

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 48

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 43

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 94

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Offense 3 Things To Know

– When all of the parts were there – blowing off the late season issue when a few of the parts were suspended for a bit – the offense was terrific. It led Conference USA in third down conversions, was second in the league in total and scoring O, and the attack scoring 41 points or more in six of the last nine regular season games. The two late in the year when it didn’t hit the mark? Those two games with the suspensions.

CFN in 60 Video: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Preview



– The one big question mark will be the offensive line. It wasn’t great in pass protection and was fine for the ground game, but now it has to replace three starters. Coming in, though, is former four-star talent Donavaughn Campbell from LSU to push for one of the guard gigs. Size across the board won’t be a problem for a running game that gets back the main guys.

218-pound Justin Henderson ran for close to 1,100 yards with 14 touchdowns, and quick senior Israel Tucker are both back to ease in the new quarterback situation.

– Who’s replacing J’Mar Smith? Former JUCO transfer Westin Elliott is a big option who’ll make a push, but he threw four picks and no touchdown passes in his limited time last year. Sophomore Aaron Allen returns after serving as a decent backup – he’ll be the odds-on favorite to take over.

Leading receiver Malik Stanley is gone, but the next five producing wide receivers return. 6-3 sophomore Griffin Hebert and former TCU transfer senior Isaiah Graham stretch the field, but there are plenty of other veterans to spread the ball around.

