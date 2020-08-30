College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 11-3 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Billy Napier, 3rd year, 18-10

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 64

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 14

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 95

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense was fantastic in the 2018 in the first season under head coach Billy Napier, and it was almost 1,000 yards better in 2019.

Now get ready for it to go through the roof, even after finishing eighth in the nation in yards and tenth in scoring, coming up with almost 500 yards and 38 points per game. And why?

Eight returning starters including one of the nation’s most statistically fantastic backfields.

– Levi Lewis isn’t all that big, but he’s mobile, he’s accurate, and he moves the spread offense with fantastic efficiency. He threw 26 touchdown passes and just four picks, and backup Jaiave Magalei returns with the 6-3, 234-pound bulk to add more size if needed.

The quarterbacking job is easier when you get to hand off to the backs the Ragin’ Cajuns have.

The 1-2 rushing punch of Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas is going to be devastating. They’re both around the same 5-10ish, 215ish pounds, and they both produce big whenever they get the ball.

Mitchell ran for 1,147 yards and 16 scores, and Ragas pounded out seven yards per carry with 820 yards and 11 scores. Both caught a touchdown pass.

It helped that …

– The offensive line led the nation in the fewest tackles for loss – it was partly a function of the offense, but the talent helped the cause – and was phenomenal for the nation’s eighth-best rushing attack.

Some of the key stars are missing, but three starters are back, some nice transfers are coming in, and the production should be close to as strong.

