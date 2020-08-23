College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kansas State Wildcats season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in Big 12

Head Coach: Chris Klieman, 2nd year, 8-5 at KSU

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 32

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 41

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 31

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Kansas State Wildcats Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense had its moments. The running game was okay, the passing attack was efficient, and … there wasn’t enough consistent scoring. The O fell flat early on in the Big 12, and it couldn’t come up with that one big drive in close losses to Texas, West Virginia and Navy. But as head coach Chris Klieman said from the start of his tenure last year, this is going to be a work in progress.

On the plus side, Kansas State started to do Kansas State things. It controlled the clock better than any team in the Big 12, the turnovers were kept to a bare minimum, and for the most part, it was able to keep things at its own pace.

Now it has to score more.

CFN in 60 Video: Kansas State Wildcats Preview



– Skylar Thompson isn’t going to be a threat to break any passing records, but he’s a solid veteran who runs well, doesn’t throw a ton of picks, and can keep things moving. He’s the experience leader the offense needs, but the explosion has to be there from the receiving corps.

Leading target Dalton Schoen is done, but he only caught 37 passes. Malik Knowles is a decent veteran, and kick return superstar Josh Youngblood needs the ball in his hands more as a receiver. Five of the top six pass catchers are back – Thompson will spread it around.

– The offensive line is going to be the biggest early concern. Last year’s group loses four starters but gets back crushing left guard Josh Rivas. It’s going to be a young front five, and the backs it’ll be blocking for are even more inexperienced.

Former Louisville transfer Harry Trotter is the leading returning back, and Tyler Burns will be an early option in the rotation, but redshirt freshmen Joe Ervin and Jacardia Wright had the biggest upside.

