College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kansas Jayhawks season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 3-9 overall, 1-8 in Big 12

Head Coach: Les Miles, 2nd year, 3-9

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 67

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 117

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 71

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Kansas Jayhawks Offense 3 Things To Know

– There wasn’t a whole lot of instant improvement on offense under Les Miles and the new coaching staff. The Jayhawks only scored 282 points – four fewer than they did in 2018 – but there were just enough good moments to hope for something to kick in.

And there were more than enough duds to still be concerned, scoring 20 points or fewer six times.

The biggest overall problem continues to be the lack of bulk young players building up in the system. Kansas has gone big on the quick fix of transfers over the years, and it hasn’t worked. However, there are just enough good playmakers to hope for more explosion.

– Second-leading rusher Khalil Herbert left for Virginia Tech, and Dominic Williams is off to Northern Iowa, but Pooka Williams is back after a 1,061-yard season with three touchdowns. He and sophomore Velton Gardner should be enough to form a decent 1-2 punch if the O line can come through.

The Jayhawks were okay in pass protection, and the running game wasn’t miserable, but three starters have to be replaced up front, starting with new Cincinnati Bengal OT Hakeem Adeniji. There’s bulk – the line should go around 310 pounder per man – but the tackles have to emerge.

– The receiving corps should be a plus. Three of the top four wideouts return, and Pooka Williams is a nice receiver out of the backfield. It’s a decent all-around group that can get deep – senior Stephon Robinson averaged over 16 yards per catch, and Andrew Parchment led the way with 65 grabs – but they all need steady quarterback play to make it all go.

6-5, 225-pound senior Thomas MacVittie is the odds-on favorite to take the gig, but six quarterbacks are currently listed on the roster for a wide open search. Junior Miles Kendrick adds more mobility, but MacVittie – a former JUCO transfer – is the downfield passer who can make the receiving corps go.

