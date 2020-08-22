College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 3-9 overall, 2-6 in ACC

Head Coach: Geoff Collins, 2nd year, 3-9

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 75

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 122

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 50

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense was supposed to undergo an overhaul, but it turned out to be far tougher than simply changing around the style. Head coach Geoff Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude had to try fitting a square peg into a round hole, looking to create a diverse spread attack with players built for a triple-option offense.

The Yellow Jackets aren’t looking to be 2019 LSU or anything when it comes to bombing away, but they’ll still deal with growing pains trying to generate more of a passing attack. For an O that was dead last in the nation in red-zone scoring percentage, 125th in third down tries, and averaged a paltry 286 yards and 16.7 points overall, any improvement will seem massive.

Finding the right quarterback continues to be the first piece to fit in. Lucas Johnson transferred to San Diego State, Tobias Oliver is a receiver, and asking for freshmen Jeffrey Sims and Tucker Gleason to be factors right away is a lot.

Sophomore James Graham just has to be efficient. He only completed 45% of his passes for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven picks, and he didn’t push the ball down the field enough. He’s a good runner, and he had moments when he came through with key passes, but again, he has to be more effective and steadier.

CFN in 60 Video: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Preview



– Are the receivers in place to do more with the passing game? The recruiting class was heavy on pass catchers who’ll all get early work. 5-10, 155-pound Ahmarean Brown had an effective freshman season, averaging 19 yards per catch with seven touchdowns on just 21 grabs.

In all, five of the top six wide receivers are back, but to put the Georgia Tech passing game into perspective, its receivers combined to catch 124 passes for 1,607 yards and 14 touchdowns. LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns by himself.

– It’s not that the offensive linemen in place weren’t good blockers, it’s that they were good blockers for a different style. The line was missing a ton of big thumpers, and it had a whole lot of issues trying to keep defensive fronts out of the backfield.

A few pieces are already in place. The hope was for 6-7, 320-pound Vanderbilt transfer Devin Cochran to take on a starting role right away at one tackle spot, but he isn’t coming in. 6-6, 310-pound Tennessee transfer Ryan Johnson, though, should step in at guard.

Jordan Mason is back to carry the ground game, and 212-pound Jamious Griffin will get more work after getting in a little early work. There are big, good rushers in place who were built to handle the load, but they need more room to move.

