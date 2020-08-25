College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Georgia Bulldogs season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 12-2 overall, 7-1 in SEC

Head Coach: Kirby Smart, 5th year, 44-12

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 4

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 4

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 3

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Georgia Bulldogs Offense 3 Things To Know

– Okay, new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, let’s get this thing going already. A pro OC over the last few years after serving for three seasons as the Southern Miss head coach, Monken has to improve an attack that wasn’t miserable, but should’ve done more than 408 yards and 31 points per game.

Those numbers might seem fine, but considering six offensive starters were drafted, failing to score more than 27 points in nine of the last 11 games wasn’t okay. By comparison, the 2018 offense scored 27 or more points in 12 of the 14 games.

The biggest losses are on the offensive line, with Andrew Thomas taken with the fourth overall pick by the New York Giants, and with Isaiah Wilson going later in the first round to the Tennessee Titans. With guard Cade Mays leaving for Tennessee, there’s a whole lot of shuffling for offensive line coach Matt Luke – the former Ole Miss head man – to do.

However, Ben Cleveland is a strong inside option at either guard or center, and Jamaree Salyer is a big-time talent who waited his turn behind Wilson. The line will be fine.

– The offensive backfield just reloaded. It would’ve been nice if this was when the Justin Fields era kicked in full force, but getting Jamie Newman to transfer over from Wake Forest was a fantastic plus – he’s got the size and the NFL tools Jake Fromm was missing.

The wild cards are USC transfer JT Daniels – who’s able to go right away with three years of eligibility left – and former star recruit D’Wan Mathis, a big, talented pro-style passer who got past a frightening emergency surgery to take care of a brain cyst. Also in the mix is Stetson Bennett – last year’s backup who completed 20-of-27 throws.

D’Andre Swift is now a Detroit Lion, but it’s Georgia – the running backs are always going to be fantastic. Zamir White – who would’ve been the superstar of the 2018 recruiting class if it wasn’t for Justin Fields – was third on the team in rushing with 408 yards and three scores, and James Cook – brother of Dalvin Cook – adds even more speed. On the way is five-star recruit Kendall Milton, a 6-1, 220-pound back who can be a workhorse.

– The receiving corps has a few superstars, but it needs more options rise up. The Bulldogs have 1-2 true sophomore, five-star punch of George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock about to do a whole lot with more opportunities. Throw in junior Demetris Robertson – who finished third on the team with 30 catches – and 6-5, 245-pound Florida State tight end transfer Tre’ McKitty, and the new starting quarterback will have plenty of weapons to work with.

