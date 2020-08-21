College Football News Preview 2020: Florida State Seminoles

College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Florida State season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in ACC

Head Coach: Mike Norvell, 1st year, 5th year, 38-15 overall

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 57

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 78

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 36

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Florida State Offense 3 Things To Know

– Welcome to Florida State, new head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The O wasn’t that bad throughout last season, but it wasn’t consistent, it couldn’t convert enough drives into points, and it never seemed to have the ball, finishing last in the ACC in time of possession. Here’s the positive – this was a big-play attack last year that has enough good pieces to explode. Norvell’s Memphis teams were known for their home run hitting ability, and the Noles should be able to do that.

CFN in 60 Video: Florida State Preview



– James Blackman wasn’t bad. The junior quarterback might have had a rough Sun Bowl against Arizona State – throwing four picks in the loss – but he’s got a live arm, 28 games of experience, and the downfield ability that Norvell’s offenses look for. Tamorrion Terry leads a veteran receiving corps that’s expected to bring back the top five targets from last year, but the tight end situation will be a bit iffy for a while until more options are built around junior Camren McDonald.

– Cam Akers was a big-time running back recruit who was never quite able to break out behind a miserable line. He’s off to the NFL, and it’s going to be an open casting call to find the right running back rotation. Speed is at a premium under the new coaching staff, and the hope is for Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin to be the answer right away. There’s upside among the young running backs, but …

– The offensive line has been the main culprit in FSU’s drop to mediocrity over the last few years. Jimbo Fisher left a bad situation with no quick fix for Willie Taggart – pass protection has been non-existent for way too long.

By far, this is Job One for the new coaching staff, looking to put the five best pieces in place and figuring it out from there. It starts with FIU transfer Devontay Love-Taylor at one tackle spot – he’s a keeper – and there’s enough experience for the staff to at least have film to go off of.

