College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Florida Atlantic Owls season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 11-3 overall, 7-1 in C-USA

Head Coach: Willie Taggart, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 45

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 13

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 85

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Florida Atlantic Owls Offense 3 Things To Know

– It sort of flew under the radar, but the hiring of Willie Taggart was fantastic for the defending Conference USA champs. Unlike the Florida State situation, he doesn’t have to do a rebuild – he’s inheriting a heater from Lane Kiffin, and it starts with an offense that led the league with 449 yards and 36 points per game.

– Chris Robison had an interesting college career – starting out at Oklahoma and being a bit questionable going into last season after being investigated for off the field concerns – but he was fantastic on the field. The 6-1, 200-pounder threw for over 3,700 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six picks – and now he’s off the team.

Former Indiana Hoosier Nick Tronti is back after working as the No. 2 man, and there’s more talent waiting in the wings, including Willie Taggart Jr. – the coach’s son – along with junior Justin Agner and redshirt freshman Javion Posey. There are options.

And here come the receivers.

Star TE Harrison Bryant is gone to the Cleveland Browns, and top WR Deangelo Antoine is done. 6-4, 220-pound senior John Mitchell is back after catching 38 passes for five scores, and speedster Willie Wright returns. But the new guys are the stars.

Michael Irvin II is coming in from Miami to push for Bryant’s old job. TJ Chase was a huge get for Clemson, and now he’s an Owl. Aaron Young transfers in from Duke, and there are more talents on the way waiting for their eligibility.

The passing game will still be good.

– Just two starters are gone from the O line, but they were both First Team All-Conference USA stars. The pass protection was just okay, and there were way too many plays made in the backfield, but the front five did a decent job for the ground game. It needs a left tackle to replace Brandon Walton and a center to step in for Junior Diaz.

205-pound junior Malcolm Davidson led the team with 711 rushing yards and nine scores, but he was never healthy and missed four games. If he can stay in one piece, look out – he averaged close to seven yards per pop.

Throw in the veteran trio of James Charles, Larry McCammon, and BJ Emmons – who combined for 18 scores – and the backfield is loaded.

