College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Boston College Eagles season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in ACC

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 64

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 84

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 54

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Boston College Eagles Offense 3 Things To Know

– New head coach Jeff Hafley comes over as a defensive coach who worked in the NFL before helping to turn Ohio State’s D into a monster as Ryan Day’s defensive coordinator. The offensive side will be turned over to coordinator Frank Cignetti, the Green Bay Packer quarterback coach and former NFL OC with the Rams and Steelers.

He’ll want to wing the ball around and operate with a steady tempo, and he might have his quarterback in place to do it.

Anthony Brown transferred to Oregon, but Dennis Grosel is back after hitting just 48% of his passes for 983 yards and nine scores with three picks – and he ran for two scores – and five options in all are in the mix.

The main man, though, is eligible.

Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec was given the go from the NCAA to play right away, and now the Eagles have their guy. The 6-4, 227-pound former big-time recruit only threw 12-of-18 passes for 222 yards and two scores for the Irish, but he can run, and he’s got the arm to push the passing game deep.

– The receiving corps didn’t too much in the former run-heavy offense, but the experience and talent are there. Hunter Long is one of the ACC’s most dangerous tight ends – the 6-5, 255-pound junior led the team with 509 yards and two scores, averaging over 18 yards per catch.

Also back is top WR Kobay White after a flirtation with the transfer portal, but he only caught 29 passes for 460 yards and a team-high five scores. Sophomore Zay Flowers is the only other returning receiver who caught more than three passes.

– The offensive line should be fantastic. Three starters are back with the line working around All-ACC tackle Ben Patrula and all-star center Alec Lindstrom. The line led the conference and was fourth in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, and it was even better at blasting away for the league’s top running game. However, the main part of the puzzle is gone from the ground attack.

AJ Dillon will be blasting away for the Green Bay Packers, but 6-1, 240-pound junior David Bailey has the ability to take over after helping the cause with around ten carries per game with 844 yards and seven scores, with a 181-yard, two-score day against NC State, and with 172 yards and two touchdowns against Syracuse in tandem with Dillon.

Speedy Travis Levy will get a few carries, and he’ll be used as a receiver, and in the mix might be 6-0, 235-pound sophomore Javian Dayne – son of all-time NCAA leading rusher and Wisconsin legend, Ron Dayne.

