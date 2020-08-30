College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Arkansas State Red Wolves season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Blake Anderson, 7th year, 47-30

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 100

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 67

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 92

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Arkansas State Red Wolves Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense scored more in 2019, but it wasn’t quite as dominant as the 2018 version. It was still good enough to average 439 yards and 34 points per game. It’s missing a few stars, but it’s going to be among the Sun Belt’s best again.

– QB Layne Hatcher is just 6-0 and 210 pounds, but he’s got a good arm and did a great job as a freshman pushing the ball down the field. He hit 66% of his passes for close to 3,000 yards and 27 scores with ten picks, and he ran a little bit, too. However, Logan Bonner is back from a thumb injury and has the job again unless Hatcher steps up and does something amazing in camp. It’s still going to be a battle, but if everyone is healthy, it’s Bonner.

Star receiver Omar Bayless and his 93 catches and 17 scores are gone, but 6-3, 220-pound Jonathan Adams is back after making 62 grabs with 851 yards and five scores. Losing Kirk Merritt and his 70 catches are gone, too, but there are decent options in place and Texas A&M transfer Roshauud Paul is coming in.

– The offensive line that was a disaster in pass protection and didn’t do enough for a mediocre running game is at least experienced with all five starters expected back. The guard tandem of Ivory Scott and Andre Harris is potentially good, but the entire group has to keep defenses out of the backfield.

Leading rusher Marcel Murray is back after running for 820 yards and six scores, and sophomore Isaiah Azubuike and junior Ryan Graham are back in the mix after working in the rotation last year.

