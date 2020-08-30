College Football Lines Week 1: Opening Lines, Early Values

The early lines and odds are out for Week 1 of the college football season. What are the early values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

After the soft opening with a wonderful game between Central Arkansas and Austin Peay, now it’s for real.

Before diving into the research for all the game previews and predictions for the first week of the college football season – as odd as this all is.

Without looking at what the real lines are, here’s a first guess at what the early odds will be for Week 1. The real lines then get put in to see how far from the pin the original call is.

If it’s close, cool. If the two are way off, then it’s time to get serious about the investment.

There aren’t a ton of games to be on this coming weekend, but there’s enough. It’s college football season. Let’s go.

Week 1, September 3

South Alabama at Southern Miss

Fiu Early Guess: Southern Miss -16.5

BetMGM Line: Southern Miss -16

Week 1, September 5

Arkansas State at Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -14.5

BetMGM Line: Memphis -16

SMU at Texas State

Fiu Early Guess: SMU -15

BetMGM Line: SMU -17

Middle Tennessee at Army

Fiu Early Guess: Army -6

BetMGM Line: Army -5.5

ULM at Troy

Fiu Early Guess: Troy -5

BetMGM Line: COMING

Week 1, September 7

BYU at Navy

Fiu Early Guess: Navy -3.5

BetMGM Line: Navy -2.5