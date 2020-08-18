College Football Cavalcade Podcast: Angry Big Ten Parents, SEC Schedule, Spring Football

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cavalcade of Whimsy

The Big Ten is getting it from the parents and players, the SEC schedule has two key issues, and the viability of spring football, all in the College Football Cavalcade podcast.

Three segments: 1. Big Ten parents and players, and the problem the B1G has on its hands.

2. The two issues with the SEC schedule that was just released.

3. Can there really be a spring football season?

